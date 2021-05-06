CSU Producer Resources, Inc. Buys Comcast Corp, Sells Norfolk Southern Corp, Accenture PLC, Air Products & Chemicals Inc

Added Positions: CMCSA,

Fairfield, OH, based Investment company CSU Producer Resources, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Comcast Corp, sells Norfolk Southern Corp, Accenture PLC, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CSU Producer Resources, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, CSU Producer Resources, Inc. owns 23 stocks with a total value of $24 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 44,350 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.46% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 6,500 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 67.5% Valero Energy Corp (VLO) - 25,059 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) - 5,560 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.03% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 5,000 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio.

CSU Producer Resources, Inc. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 25.46%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 44,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.