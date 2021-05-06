Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO Buys Comcast Corp

New Purchases: CMCSA,

Fairfield, OH, based Investment company Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO Current Portfolio ) buys Comcast Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO. As of 2021Q1, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO owns 38 stocks with a total value of $231 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 308,000 shares, 16.29% of the total portfolio. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 38,950 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 443,664 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 93,000 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,000 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.