Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO Buys Comcast Corp

Fairfield, OH, based Investment company Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO (Current Portfolio) buys Comcast Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO. As of 2021Q1, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO owns 38 stocks with a total value of $231 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO.
1. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO keeps buying
- New Purchases: CMCSA,
For the details of Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cincinnati+specialty+underwriters+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 308,000 shares, 16.29% of the total portfolio.
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 38,950 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio.
- Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 443,664 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 93,000 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,000 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio.
Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.
