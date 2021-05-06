Cincinnati Insurance Co Buys Mondelez International Inc, DCP Midstream LP, ONEOK Inc, Sells AvalonBay Communities Inc, TC Energy Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc

Added Positions: MDLZ, CMCSA, DCP, MMP, OKE, NS, NBLX, EPD, PAA, TRGP, WES,

MDLZ, CMCSA, DCP, MMP, OKE, NS, NBLX, EPD, PAA, TRGP, WES, Reduced Positions: AVB, TRP, KMI, PSXP, ETRN, CWEN,

AVB, TRP, KMI, PSXP, ETRN, CWEN, Sold Out: NEE,

Fairfield, OH, based Investment company Cincinnati Insurance Co Current Portfolio ) buys Mondelez International Inc, DCP Midstream LP, ONEOK Inc, NuStar Energy LP, Noble Midstream Partners LP, sells AvalonBay Communities Inc, TC Energy Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, Phillips 66 Partners LP, Equitrans Midstream Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cincinnati Insurance Co. As of 2021Q1, Cincinnati Insurance Co owns 77 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 2,012,000 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,286,600 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 386,900 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 674,165 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,066,000 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio.

Cincinnati Insurance Co added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 69.33%. The purchase prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 869,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cincinnati Insurance Co added to a holding in DCP Midstream LP by 100.78%. The purchase prices were between $18.56 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $22. The stock is now traded at around $24.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 95,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cincinnati Insurance Co added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 33.23%. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 25,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cincinnati Insurance Co added to a holding in NuStar Energy LP by 55.50%. The purchase prices were between $14.33 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.99. The stock is now traded at around $18.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 84,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cincinnati Insurance Co added to a holding in Noble Midstream Partners LP by 109.74%. The purchase prices were between $10.44 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $13.55. The stock is now traded at around $15.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 30,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cincinnati Insurance Co sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.