Cincinnati Insurance Co Buys Mondelez International Inc, DCP Midstream LP, ONEOK Inc, Sells AvalonBay Communities Inc, TC Energy Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc

- Added Positions: MDLZ, CMCSA, DCP, MMP, OKE, NS, NBLX, EPD, PAA, TRGP, WES,
- Reduced Positions: AVB, TRP, KMI, PSXP, ETRN, CWEN,
- Sold Out: NEE,
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 2,012,000 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,286,600 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio.
- BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 386,900 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio.
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 674,165 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio.
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,066,000 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio.
Cincinnati Insurance Co added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 69.33%. The purchase prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 869,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Cincinnati Insurance Co added to a holding in DCP Midstream LP by 100.78%. The purchase prices were between $18.56 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 95,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Cincinnati Insurance Co added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 33.23%. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 25,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Cincinnati Insurance Co added to a holding in NuStar Energy LP by 55.50%. The purchase prices were between $14.33 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 84,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Cincinnati Insurance Co added to a holding in Noble Midstream Partners LP by 109.74%. The purchase prices were between $10.44 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $13.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 30,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Cincinnati Insurance Co sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.
