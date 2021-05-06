Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

- New Purchases: GS, XLRE, RLY, FIVG, XOP, KRE, LUMN, ROL, LUV, UDR, FBHS, CDAY, BNDX, IPO, TBT, BPMP, FUTU, MGC, RSP, RE, GRMN, CEQP, QS, SSO, SUB, USL, VIG, XLB, NLY, AON, CSX, CHKP, ESGR, FLR, HIW, LRCX, JEF, MDC, MBT, ODFL, NTR, TER, WNS, MELI, CLSK, VIPS, AAL, SEDG, RACE, MIME, AM, M44, DOCU, PDD, SONO, GSX, DM, EWZ, ILF, VIGI, VOX, AIRC, RIOT, ATO, BGFV, CTSH, STZ, DVN, FE, HOLX, J, KOPN, ON, OMI, SBNY, AXON, TSCO, WPP, ZBRA, CELH, TAK, WD5A, TRIP, BLMN, FANG, NSTG, LADR, TMX, SENS, ETSY, Z, MSGS, FLGT, CRSP, OKTA, SOLO, MDB, SE, SFIX, PACK, AHCO, TRTN, NIO, ARVN, ZM, FVRR, CHWY, NET, PING, SPT, SFTW, BIPC, NARI, NKLA, CCIV, VNT, HYLN, BTWNU, LESL, RTP, MP, AIV, CERT, UPST, WISH, RSI, BLOK, DDM, EMQQ, HYEM, LIT, PBW, QCLN, RYT, XSD,
- Added Positions: IEFA, IEMG, VOO, VB, FOCS, MS, VTV, ACN, GOOG, FB, VZ, AVGO, SUSA, ANTM, MRK, PG, BR, IVE, XLE, T, UNH, ABT, FDS, INTC, KMB, PEP, IJS, XLI, AMZN, DG, ACWI, MXI, TQQQ, AAPL, IT, LMT, MCD, TRMB, GM, SOXX, APD, BRO, EMN, JNJ, NVDA, NDSN, OKE, ORCL, TOT, WM, BND, IEF, IWD, USRT, XLF, XLK, XLV, AMD, LNT, EL, FISV, F, FCX, HD, MSI, NTES, PAYX, PENN, QCOM, RGEN, STX, SHW, SIRI, SO, TNC, DIS, WHR, XLNX, V, TSLA, PFPT, ICLR, JD, SQ, TEAM, JAMF, JAMF, DKNG, BIL, IBUY, IUSG, IWN, NOBL, SUSB, XLP, XLU, XLY, ASML, ATVI, ADC, AIG, AMAT, AZN, BP, BAC, BA, BDN, GIB, CRH, CAH, CCL, CI, C, KO, DXC, CUZ, CREE, CMI, DISCA, FR, GE, GILD, GT, GGG, HBAN, IIVI, IPG, MGA, NYMT, NUAN, ORI, PNC, PXD, ROST, SUI, NLOK, TJX, UAL, VRTX, WBA, CHN, NMZ, WU, TMUS, GAIN, PBA, NXPI, STAG, APTV, SPLK, WDAY, ABBV, CHGG, CFG, LBRDK, PYPL, VST, INSP, YETI, GMDA, PINS, MNRL, AMCR, CRNC, LMND, IAC, BEPC, AMLP, ITOT, VO,
- Reduced Positions: IYR, SPY, IWM, IDV, VYM, AGG, IUSB, BSV, DVYE, OXY, GLD, IAGG, MO, ITW, IVV, TIP, IVW, WMT, IGSB, SHY, VXF, EEM, VCSH, EMR, WFC, IBB, IJR, MMP, RTX, MPLX, ARKK, QLTA, MMM, BRK.B, DEO, LLY, EPD, XOM, NSC, PAA, WMB, COST, DCP, NEE, LHX, PFE, SBUX, SYY, TXN, UPS, VLY, KMI, DIA, EFA, VUG, ADBE, AFL, LNG, CVX, CME, IBM, JPM, TDY, TMO, USB, NS, ET, CQP, TRGP, ZTS, IBTX, NEP, NVCR, NBLX, ARKG, BIV, ESGU, UDOW, AMGN, ENB, GIS, GPC, IDXX, MLM, NTAP, CRM, SLB, TRV, TSM, TGT, WAB, LULU, BUD, VSTM, NOW, PSXP, ENBL, SHLX, TTD, ETRN, UBER, PLTR, ARKW, ESGD, IWC, IWF, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, QUAL, VEA, VWO, AES, AEIS, AKAM, AIN, ARE, AEP, AMT, ARWR, ATRC, BMI, BBD, BOH, BMRN, BCO, BRKS, CCMP, CNI, CWST, CASY, FIS, CAKE, CGNX, CMCSA, CNMD, DHR, EGP, ENTG, EXC, CLGX, FFIN, EVRI, HDB, HALO, HIG, HBP, INSM, IONS, JKHY, KEY, LSTR, LSCC, LAD, MTG, TGTX, HZO, MSA, FIZZ, NVAX, OMCL, PEGA, PLUG, PGR, KWR, ROLL, RLI, RBA, POOL, SMG, SLAB, SPG, THO, TREX, UNF, UEIC, WDFC, WSO, WERN, WY, WEC, WWD, NEO, MMU, GTLS, EDU, AWI, OC, EBS, SPR, SQM, FOLD, BX, PRO, MRTX, JBT, CHTR, PRI, SIX, LPLA, THR, AMCX, HZNP, ALSN, ENPH, PNR, CONE, NCLH, KNOP, EVTC, PTCT, CDW, AMH, FATE, TWTR, OMF, DRNA, RARE, QTWO, SABR, BABA, SYF, NVRO, FRPT, STOR, SUM, NVTA, BPMC, FTAI, SHOP, EVH, WING, NTRA, LITE, PLNT, HLI, KURA, PJT, HPE, MGP, SITE, KNSL, MEDP, SMPL, EVBG, NTNX, COUP, FND, BHVN, APPN, ROKU, DNLI, IQ, ROAD, EVOP, KOD, CVET, DOW, JMIA, TPTX, IAA, GO, BBIO, KRTX, MDLA, PTON, PGNY, CARR, SLQT, SUMO, GDRX, BLV, DLS, EFG, EMB, FXL, HYG, IJH, KWEB, LQD, MCHI, TAN,
- Sold Out: TLT, EV, IRT, VCIT, IHI, JPST, TCP, IGV, BME, RPM, FDX, SIVB, ETO, HYLB, LSI, UTG, UTF, ACI, NFJ, ALXN, NBIX, IJJ, CCI, MBB, LX, ADS, BYND, PLMR, LYFT, HUYA, FAII.U, SPCE, XLC, IRTC, AIV, AIV, IGIB, HACK, IAU, ICLN, JNK, KXI, PCY, PHB, SLV, VCLT, ALB, PDCO, AMED, AWR, ANIK, BIDU, SAM, VIAC, CMD, COHR, DAKT, ICE, LHCG, LAMR, SPGI, MU, PSTG, RRC, SAFM, IRBT, FSLR, QEP, RP, GMAB, GWRS, WPX, GMED, HASI, XLRN, 0GV, SVW,
For the details of INSTITUTIONAL & FAMILY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/institutional+%26+family+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of INSTITUTIONAL & FAMILY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 386,471 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 179.36%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 238,636 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.02%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 60,923 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.20%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 39,353 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 59,975 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.48%
Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $359.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 6,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $41.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY)
Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.63 and $27.42, with an estimated average price of $26.07. The stock is now traded at around $28.579000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG)
Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.82 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $35.11. The stock is now traded at around $35.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.36%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 386,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 117.57%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 172,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 63.33%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $218.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 22,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS)
Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc by 302.21%. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $54.7, with an estimated average price of $48.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 31,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $85.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 55,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)
Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $13.05 and $15.72, with an estimated average price of $14.19.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71.Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74.
