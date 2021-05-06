Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Focus Financial Partners Inc, sells iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Eaton Vance Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc owns 893 stocks with a total value of $447 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INSTITUTIONAL & FAMILY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/institutional+%26+family+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INSTITUTIONAL & FAMILY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 386,471 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 179.36%
  2. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 238,636 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.02%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 60,923 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.20%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 39,353 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 59,975 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.48%
New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $359.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 6,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $41.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY)

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.63 and $27.42, with an estimated average price of $26.07. The stock is now traded at around $28.579000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG)

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.82 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $35.11. The stock is now traded at around $35.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.36%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 386,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 117.57%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 172,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 63.33%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $218.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 22,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS)

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc by 302.21%. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $54.7, with an estimated average price of $48.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 31,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $85.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 55,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $13.05 and $15.72, with an estimated average price of $14.19.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of INSTITUTIONAL & FAMILY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. INSTITUTIONAL & FAMILY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. INSTITUTIONAL & FAMILY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. INSTITUTIONAL & FAMILY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that INSTITUTIONAL & FAMILY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar

insider