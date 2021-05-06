Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: GS, XLRE, RLY, FIVG, XOP, KRE, LUMN, ROL, LUV, UDR, FBHS, CDAY, BNDX, IPO, TBT, BPMP, FUTU, MGC, RSP, RE, GRMN, CEQP, QS, SSO, SUB, USL, VIG, XLB, NLY, AON, CSX, CHKP, ESGR, FLR, HIW, LRCX, JEF, MDC, MBT, ODFL, NTR, TER, WNS, MELI, CLSK, VIPS, AAL, SEDG, RACE, MIME, AM, M44, DOCU, PDD, SONO, GSX, DM, EWZ, ILF, VIGI, VOX, AIRC, RIOT, ATO, BGFV, CTSH, STZ, DVN, FE, HOLX, J, KOPN, ON, OMI, SBNY, AXON, TSCO, WPP, ZBRA, CELH, TAK, WD5A, TRIP, BLMN, FANG, NSTG, LADR, TMX, SENS, ETSY, Z, MSGS, FLGT, CRSP, OKTA, SOLO, MDB, SE, SFIX, PACK, AHCO, TRTN, NIO, ARVN, ZM, FVRR, CHWY, NET, PING, SPT, SFTW, BIPC, NARI, NKLA, CCIV, VNT, HYLN, BTWNU, LESL, RTP, MP, AIV, CERT, UPST, WISH, RSI, BLOK, DDM, EMQQ, HYEM, LIT, PBW, QCLN, RYT, XSD,

IEFA, IEMG, VOO, VB, FOCS, MS, VTV, ACN, GOOG, FB, VZ, AVGO, SUSA, ANTM, MRK, PG, BR, IVE, XLE, T, UNH, ABT, FDS, INTC, KMB, PEP, IJS, XLI, AMZN, DG, ACWI, MXI, TQQQ, AAPL, IT, LMT, MCD, TRMB, GM, SOXX, APD, BRO, EMN, JNJ, NVDA, NDSN, OKE, ORCL, TOT, WM, BND, IEF, IWD, USRT, XLF, XLK, XLV, AMD, LNT, EL, FISV, F, FCX, HD, MSI, NTES, PAYX, PENN, QCOM, RGEN, STX, SHW, SIRI, SO, TNC, DIS, WHR, XLNX, V, TSLA, PFPT, ICLR, JD, SQ, TEAM, JAMF, JAMF, DKNG, BIL, IBUY, IUSG, IWN, NOBL, SUSB, XLP, XLU, XLY, ASML, ATVI, ADC, AIG, AMAT, AZN, BP, BAC, BA, BDN, GIB, CRH, CAH, CCL, CI, C, KO, DXC, CUZ, CREE, CMI, DISCA, FR, GE, GILD, GT, GGG, HBAN, IIVI, IPG, MGA, NYMT, NUAN, ORI, PNC, PXD, ROST, SUI, NLOK, TJX, UAL, VRTX, WBA, CHN, NMZ, WU, TMUS, GAIN, PBA, NXPI, STAG, APTV, SPLK, WDAY, ABBV, CHGG, CFG, LBRDK, PYPL, VST, INSP, YETI, GMDA, PINS, MNRL, AMCR, CRNC, LMND, IAC, BEPC, AMLP, ITOT, VO, Reduced Positions: IYR, SPY, IWM, IDV, VYM, AGG, IUSB, BSV, DVYE, OXY, GLD, IAGG, MO, ITW, IVV, TIP, IVW, WMT, IGSB, SHY, VXF, EEM, VCSH, EMR, WFC, IBB, IJR, MMP, RTX, MPLX, ARKK, QLTA, MMM, BRK.B, DEO, LLY, EPD, XOM, NSC, PAA, WMB, COST, DCP, NEE, LHX, PFE, SBUX, SYY, TXN, UPS, VLY, KMI, DIA, EFA, VUG, ADBE, AFL, LNG, CVX, CME, IBM, JPM, TDY, TMO, USB, NS, ET, CQP, TRGP, ZTS, IBTX, NEP, NVCR, NBLX, ARKG, BIV, ESGU, UDOW, AMGN, ENB, GIS, GPC, IDXX, MLM, NTAP, CRM, SLB, TRV, TSM, TGT, WAB, LULU, BUD, VSTM, NOW, PSXP, ENBL, SHLX, TTD, ETRN, UBER, PLTR, ARKW, ESGD, IWC, IWF, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, QUAL, VEA, VWO, AES, AEIS, AKAM, AIN, ARE, AEP, AMT, ARWR, ATRC, BMI, BBD, BOH, BMRN, BCO, BRKS, CCMP, CNI, CWST, CASY, FIS, CAKE, CGNX, CMCSA, CNMD, DHR, EGP, ENTG, EXC, CLGX, FFIN, EVRI, HDB, HALO, HIG, HBP, INSM, IONS, JKHY, KEY, LSTR, LSCC, LAD, MTG, TGTX, HZO, MSA, FIZZ, NVAX, OMCL, PEGA, PLUG, PGR, KWR, ROLL, RLI, RBA, POOL, SMG, SLAB, SPG, THO, TREX, UNF, UEIC, WDFC, WSO, WERN, WY, WEC, WWD, NEO, MMU, GTLS, EDU, AWI, OC, EBS, SPR, SQM, FOLD, BX, PRO, MRTX, JBT, CHTR, PRI, SIX, LPLA, THR, AMCX, HZNP, ALSN, ENPH, PNR, CONE, NCLH, KNOP, EVTC, PTCT, CDW, AMH, FATE, TWTR, OMF, DRNA, RARE, QTWO, SABR, BABA, SYF, NVRO, FRPT, STOR, SUM, NVTA, BPMC, FTAI, SHOP, EVH, WING, NTRA, LITE, PLNT, HLI, KURA, PJT, HPE, MGP, SITE, KNSL, MEDP, SMPL, EVBG, NTNX, COUP, FND, BHVN, APPN, ROKU, DNLI, IQ, ROAD, EVOP, KOD, CVET, DOW, JMIA, TPTX, IAA, GO, BBIO, KRTX, MDLA, PTON, PGNY, CARR, SLQT, SUMO, GDRX, BLV, DLS, EFG, EMB, FXL, HYG, IJH, KWEB, LQD, MCHI, TAN,

Investment company Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Focus Financial Partners Inc, sells iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Eaton Vance Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc owns 893 stocks with a total value of $447 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 386,471 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 179.36% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 238,636 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.02% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 60,923 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.20% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 39,353 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 59,975 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.48%

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $359.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 6,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $41.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.63 and $27.42, with an estimated average price of $26.07. The stock is now traded at around $28.579000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.82 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $35.11. The stock is now traded at around $35.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.36%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 386,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 117.57%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 172,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 63.33%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $218.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 22,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc by 302.21%. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $54.7, with an estimated average price of $48.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 31,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $85.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 55,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $13.05 and $15.72, with an estimated average price of $14.19.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71.

Institutional & Family Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74.