Ithaka Group Llc Buys Insulet Corp, Twilio Inc, Netflix Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Splunk Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: PODD, TWLO, NFLX, SBUX, PG,

PODD, TWLO, NFLX, SBUX, PG, Added Positions: LULU, ZEN, U, AMT,

LULU, ZEN, U, AMT, Reduced Positions: BURL, MSFT, AMZN, NOW, MA, PYPL, VEEV, V, ADBE, CRM, NVDA, SQ, EW, ADSK, ISRG, MELI, ALGN, DXCM, WDAY, FB, QCOM, AAPL, GPN, TSCO, CMG, TDG, COST,

BURL, MSFT, AMZN, NOW, MA, PYPL, VEEV, V, ADBE, CRM, NVDA, SQ, EW, ADSK, ISRG, MELI, ALGN, DXCM, WDAY, FB, QCOM, AAPL, GPN, TSCO, CMG, TDG, COST, Sold Out: GOOG, SPLK, BABA, IWF,

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Ithaka Group Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Insulet Corp, Twilio Inc, Netflix Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Zendesk Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Splunk Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Burlington Stores Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ithaka Group Llc. As of 2021Q1, Ithaka Group Llc owns 37 stocks with a total value of $738 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,063 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 216,727 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.89% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 124,727 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.6% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 85,742 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.35% Visa Inc (V) - 198,775 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.19%

Ithaka Group Llc initiated holding in Insulet Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.95 and $293.05, with an estimated average price of $268.16. The stock is now traded at around $250.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 56,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ithaka Group Llc initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $302.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 34,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ithaka Group Llc initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $493.080100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 20,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ithaka Group Llc initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $114.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ithaka Group Llc initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $134.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ithaka Group Llc added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 69.60%. The purchase prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51. The stock is now traded at around $323.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 42,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ithaka Group Llc added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 46.95%. The purchase prices were between $125.49 and $158, with an estimated average price of $143.49. The stock is now traded at around $136.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 88,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ithaka Group Llc added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 440.78%. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $88.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 45,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ithaka Group Llc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 57.69%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $244.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ithaka Group Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11.

Ithaka Group Llc sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.

Ithaka Group Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Ithaka Group Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12.