Ithaka Group Llc Buys Insulet Corp, Twilio Inc, Netflix Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Splunk Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ithaka Group Llc Buys Insulet Corp, Twilio Inc, Netflix Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Splunk Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Ithaka Group Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Insulet Corp, Twilio Inc, Netflix Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Zendesk Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Splunk Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Burlington Stores Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ithaka Group Llc. As of 2021Q1, Ithaka Group Llc owns 37 stocks with a total value of $738 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ITHAKA GROUP LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ithaka+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ITHAKA GROUP LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,063 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.17%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 216,727 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.89%
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 124,727 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.6%
  4. ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 85,742 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.35%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 198,775 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.19%
New Purchase: Insulet Corp (PODD)

Ithaka Group Llc initiated holding in Insulet Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.95 and $293.05, with an estimated average price of $268.16. The stock is now traded at around $250.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 56,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Ithaka Group Llc initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $302.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 34,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Ithaka Group Llc initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $493.080100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 20,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Ithaka Group Llc initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $114.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Ithaka Group Llc initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $134.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Ithaka Group Llc added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 69.60%. The purchase prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51. The stock is now traded at around $323.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 42,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Ithaka Group Llc added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 46.95%. The purchase prices were between $125.49 and $158, with an estimated average price of $143.49. The stock is now traded at around $136.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 88,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Unity Software Inc (U)

Ithaka Group Llc added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 440.78%. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $88.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 45,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Ithaka Group Llc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 57.69%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $244.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Ithaka Group Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Ithaka Group Llc sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Ithaka Group Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Ithaka Group Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of ITHAKA GROUP LLC. Also check out:

1. ITHAKA GROUP LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ITHAKA GROUP LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ITHAKA GROUP LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ITHAKA GROUP LLC keeps buying
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar

insider