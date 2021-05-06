First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown Buys Constellation Brands Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Agilent Technologies Inc, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, ISHARES TRUST

New Purchases: STZ, IJH, A, FVD,

Newtown, PA, based Investment company First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown Current Portfolio ) buys Constellation Brands Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Agilent Technologies Inc, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Colgate-Palmolive Co, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown. As of 2021Q1, First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown owns 124 stocks with a total value of $460 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST NATIONAL BANK & TRUST CO OF NEWTOWN's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+national+bank+%26+trust+co+of+newtown/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 468,745 shares, 21.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 668,772 shares, 12.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 373,699 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16% iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 189,454 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 174,690 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%

First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $239.289900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $270.551800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.99 and $130.12, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $131.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown initiated holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $34.4 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $39.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9.