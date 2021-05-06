Logo
Papp L Roy & Associates Buys Valmont Industries Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Phoenix, AZ, based Investment company Papp L Roy & Associates (Current Portfolio) buys Valmont Industries Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Netflix Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Papp L Roy & Associates. As of 2021Q1, Papp L Roy & Associates owns 166 stocks with a total value of $696 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PAPP L ROY & ASSOCIATES's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/papp+l+roy+%26+associates/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PAPP L ROY & ASSOCIATES
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 315,010 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.48%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 131,830 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.3%
  3. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 109,387 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.78%
  4. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 37,948 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.14%
  5. SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 179,161 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.5%
New Purchase: Valmont Industries Inc (VMI)

Papp L Roy & Associates initiated holding in Valmont Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.21 and $248.51, with an estimated average price of $221.84. The stock is now traded at around $255.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Papp L Roy & Associates initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.498900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Papp L Roy & Associates initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $73.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Papp L Roy & Associates initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $493.080100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 716 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quidel Corp (QDEL)

Papp L Roy & Associates initiated holding in Quidel Corp. The purchase prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33. The stock is now traded at around $108.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Papp L Roy & Associates initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Papp L Roy & Associates added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 96.82%. The purchase prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08. The stock is now traded at around $45.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (GMF)

Papp L Roy & Associates added to a holding in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 58.50%. The purchase prices were between $127.76 and $146.03, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $131.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Papp L Roy & Associates added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 42.18%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $167.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Papp L Roy & Associates sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Papp L Roy & Associates sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2.

Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Papp L Roy & Associates sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Papp L Roy & Associates sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)

Papp L Roy & Associates sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (BKF)

Papp L Roy & Associates sold out a holding in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF. The sale prices were between $51.29 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of PAPP L ROY & ASSOCIATES. Also check out:

1. PAPP L ROY & ASSOCIATES's Undervalued Stocks
2. PAPP L ROY & ASSOCIATES's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PAPP L ROY & ASSOCIATES's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PAPP L ROY & ASSOCIATES keeps buying
