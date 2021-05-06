Papp L Roy & Associates Buys Valmont Industries Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp

New Purchases: VMI, STIP, NEE, NFLX, QDEL, KMI, CVS, OMC, WWW,

VMI, STIP, NEE, NFLX, QDEL, KMI, CVS, OMC, WWW, Added Positions: FISV, MRVL, GMF, MCD, PFE, FSLR, ZTS, IQV, VO, AMZN, WMT, WBA, VB,

FISV, MRVL, GMF, MCD, PFE, FSLR, ZTS, IQV, VO, AMZN, WMT, WBA, VB, Reduced Positions: BSV, VCSH, MSFT, AAPL, ACN, XBI, BLK, V, GOOG, CNI, TROW, COST, MMM, GOOGL, TMO, ORLY, PXD, JNJ, SYK, DIS, FDS, EMR, PEP, HD, EXPD, SCHB, VTIP, CVX, CSCO, RTX, MA, BDX, VAR, PRAH, VUG, EOG, IBM, INTU, MCHP, ROK, TECH, UPS, AMGN, CAT, XOM, PEGA, VIG, ABT, AME, ADI, ANSS, ORCL, CARR, OTIS, IVV, MRK, MTD, NKE, PG, SBUX, ABBV, USMV, XLK, ADBE, CLX, ECL, KMB, NSC, NTRS, STT, TSLA, RSP, SCHD, AXP, BRK.B, BMY, CNC, CHD, CL, LLY, INTC, LOW, MKC, VZ, GWW, WAB, ZBRA, NXPI, SCHG, SCHO, SCHX, SLV, DUK, HON, IEX, KR, MDT, LIN, USB, PYPL, AGG, GLD, QQQ, SPY, VTI, VYM, XLE,

BSV, VCSH, MSFT, AAPL, ACN, XBI, BLK, V, GOOG, CNI, TROW, COST, MMM, GOOGL, TMO, ORLY, PXD, JNJ, SYK, DIS, FDS, EMR, PEP, HD, EXPD, SCHB, VTIP, CVX, CSCO, RTX, MA, BDX, VAR, PRAH, VUG, EOG, IBM, INTU, MCHP, ROK, TECH, UPS, AMGN, CAT, XOM, PEGA, VIG, ABT, AME, ADI, ANSS, ORCL, CARR, OTIS, IVV, MRK, MTD, NKE, PG, SBUX, ABBV, USMV, XLK, ADBE, CLX, ECL, KMB, NSC, NTRS, STT, TSLA, RSP, SCHD, AXP, BRK.B, BMY, CNC, CHD, CL, LLY, INTC, LOW, MKC, VZ, GWW, WAB, ZBRA, NXPI, SCHG, SCHO, SCHX, SLV, DUK, HON, IEX, KR, MDT, LIN, USB, PYPL, AGG, GLD, QQQ, SPY, VTI, VYM, XLE, Sold Out: VGSH, VGT, MELI, BIDU, AAXJ, BKF, RGLD, CRSP, NTES, DHR, SCHW, UL, WFC, CMF, EWJ, VBR, STPZ, BA, IEV, WPM, ITW,

Phoenix, AZ, based Investment company Papp L Roy & Associates Current Portfolio ) buys Valmont Industries Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Netflix Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Papp L Roy & Associates. As of 2021Q1, Papp L Roy & Associates owns 166 stocks with a total value of $696 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 315,010 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.48% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 131,830 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.3% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 109,387 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.78% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 37,948 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.14% SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 179,161 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.5%

Papp L Roy & Associates initiated holding in Valmont Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.21 and $248.51, with an estimated average price of $221.84. The stock is now traded at around $255.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Papp L Roy & Associates initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.498900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Papp L Roy & Associates initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $73.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Papp L Roy & Associates initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $493.080100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 716 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Papp L Roy & Associates initiated holding in Quidel Corp. The purchase prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33. The stock is now traded at around $108.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Papp L Roy & Associates initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Papp L Roy & Associates added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 96.82%. The purchase prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08. The stock is now traded at around $45.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Papp L Roy & Associates added to a holding in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 58.50%. The purchase prices were between $127.76 and $146.03, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $131.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Papp L Roy & Associates added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 42.18%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $167.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Papp L Roy & Associates sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

Papp L Roy & Associates sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2.

Papp L Roy & Associates sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.

Papp L Roy & Associates sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.

Papp L Roy & Associates sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86.

Papp L Roy & Associates sold out a holding in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF. The sale prices were between $51.29 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.49.