Copperwynd Financial, LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Atlassian Corporation PLC

- New Purchases: IWD, IWM, VWO, IJH, SHV, KLAC, ILMN, XOM,
- Added Positions: CDNS, TSLA, SPY, HYG, IWO, CVS, DGRO, OKTA, CVX, VLO, REGN, CRM, WBA, UNM, HST, ALK, ADBE, ISRG, IBM, COP, MSFT, MSCI, DG, GLD, ABT, NKE, UNH, V, GOOG, ZTS, MA, TSN, NOW, PEG, FB, CF, ACN, PMX, DTE, BRK.B,
- Reduced Positions: MELI, VYM, AAPL, SPAB, FDX, TPIC, JPST, NATR, REM, ASML, PYPL, SCZ, ALGN, TMO, TGT, PWR, AVGO, APTV, GOOGL, DHR, AMP, SWKS, LULU, LOW, HPQ, DIS, ALL, MRK, SYK, UNP, SWK, ALXN, ADSK, WMT, COF, STZ, MCK, LKQ, JPM, CMI, DRI, FISV, EBAY, ROP, EXG, TRV, ECL,
- Sold Out: MTUM, IVV, TEAM, QQQ, TLT, LQD, NVDA, IVE, VOO, MTCH, NFJ, QEP,
- Altabancorp (ALTA) - 576,670 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 65,103 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
- Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 69,667 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 294,583 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 84,199 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $159.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.74%. The holding were 84,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $219.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 37,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 119,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $270.551800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 13,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 11,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $311.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)
Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 424.69%. The purchase prices were between $119.68 and $147.44, with an estimated average price of $134.36. The stock is now traded at around $125.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 57,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 1267.03%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $658.915900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 10,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 142.21%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $415.019900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 26,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 368.99%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 16,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 21.86%. The purchase prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14. The stock is now traded at around $290.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 11,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 91.21%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98.Sold Out: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $204.43 and $258.41, with an estimated average price of $232.99.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.
