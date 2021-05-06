Copperwynd Financial, LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Atlassian Corporation PLC

New Purchases: IWD, IWM, VWO, IJH, SHV, KLAC, ILMN, XOM,

Investment company Copperwynd Financial, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Tesla Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Atlassian Corporation PLC, MercadoLibre Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Copperwynd Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Copperwynd Financial, LLC owns 115 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Copperwynd Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/copperwynd+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Altabancorp (ALTA) - 576,670 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 65,103 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 69,667 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 294,583 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 84,199 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. New Position

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $159.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.74%. The holding were 84,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $219.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 37,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 119,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $270.551800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 13,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 11,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $311.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 424.69%. The purchase prices were between $119.68 and $147.44, with an estimated average price of $134.36. The stock is now traded at around $125.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 57,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 1267.03%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $658.915900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 10,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 142.21%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $415.019900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 26,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 368.99%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 16,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 21.86%. The purchase prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14. The stock is now traded at around $290.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 11,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 91.21%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $204.43 and $258.41, with an estimated average price of $232.99.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Copperwynd Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.