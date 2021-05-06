PTON Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Peloton Interactive, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm





Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Peloton Interactive, Inc. ("Peloton" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTON) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Peloton securities between September 11, 2020 and April 16, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firms site: www.bgandg.com%2Fpton.









This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.









The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) in addition to the tragic death of a child, Pelotons Tread+ had caused a serious safety threat to children and pets as there were multiple incidents of injury to both; (2) safety was not a priority to Peloton as defendants were aware of serious injuries and death resulting from the Tread+ yet did not recall or suggest a halt of the use of the Tread+; (3) as a result of the safety concerns, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission ("CPSC") declared the Tread+ posed a serious risk to public health and safety resulting in its urgent recommendation for consumers with small children to cease using the Tread+; (4) the CPSC also found a safety threat to Tread+ users if they lost their balance; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants statements about Pelotons business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.









A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firms site:%3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3Ewww.bgandg.com%2Fpton%3C%2Fspan%3Eor you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss inPeloton you have until June 28, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.









Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firms expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005007/en/