Keysight Awarded $40 Million Five-year Contract by Air Force Sustainment Center at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia





Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the award of a five-year $39.8 million contract by the Air Force Sustainment Center at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. The contract is for Versatile Diagnostic Automatic Test Station (VDATS) kits that will support VDATS test station production and reduce proliferation of unique test stations.









VDATS utilizes an open architecture with test stations making use of standardized, commercially available instruments and software. This new contract will allow Keysight to provide the US Air Force access to high-performance test & measurement solutions for current and future VDATS production and upgrades. Advanced signal generation & analysis, network analysis and other test solutions offered by Keysight will enable sustainment of a broad range of advanced technologies the Air Force is expected to deploy over the coming years.









Since its inception, Keysight has offered advanced capabilities and expertise to the US Air Force in support of VDATS and were honored to be awarded this contract from the Air Force Sustainment Center, stated Vince Nguyen, general manager, Aerospace & Defense Government Solutions Group at Keysight. In addition to supporting future upgrades to VDATS test stations, this new multi-year contract with Keysight will provide Robins AFB with ordering convenience and improved configuration management.









About Keysight Technologies









Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysights dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrows technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.









Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.keysight.com%2Fgo%2Fnews and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005796/en/