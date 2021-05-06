Logo
IDACORP, Inc. 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Scheduled for May 20

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image



IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE: IDA) will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time on Thursday, May 20. The meeting will be held in virtual-only format, accessible via the Internet. IDACORP shareholders may attend the annual meeting by registering for the meeting at www.proxydocs.com%2FIDA no later than 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time on May 19, 2021. Additional information related to the meeting is available in IDACORPs 2021 proxy statement.



During the meeting, IDACORP President and Chief Executive Officer Lisa Grow will discuss the 2020 performance of IDACORP and its primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, as well as company initiatives for 2021 and beyond. Shareholders will have an opportunity to vote and submit questions electronically during the meeting.



Additionally, an audio stream of the meeting will be webcast live at www.idacorpinc.com, available in listen-only mode to both shareholders and non-shareholders. Webcast access information will be posted on the IDACORP website the morning of the meeting and presentation slides for the meeting will be available on the IDACORP website before the meeting begins. Following the meeting, all annual meeting webcast materials will be available on IDACORPs website for 12 months.



About IDACORP, Inc.



IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE: IDA), Boise, Idaho-based and formed in 1998, is a holding company comprised of Idaho Power, a regulated electric utility; IDACORP Financial, a holder of affordable housing projects and other real estate investments; and Ida-West Energy, an operator of small hydroelectric generation projects that satisfy the requirements of the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act of 1978. Idaho Power began operations in 1916 and employs approximately 2,000 people to serve a 24,000-square-mile service area in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. Idaho Powers goal of 100% clean energy by 2045 builds on its long history as a clean energy leader providing reliable service at affordable prices. With 17 low-cost hydropower projects at the core of its diverse energy mix, Idaho Powers more than 590,000 residential, business, and agricultural customers pay among the nation's lowest prices for electricity. To learn more about IDACORP or Idaho Power, visit idacorpinc.com or idahopower.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005206/en/

