ENDRA Life Sciences to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 17, 2021

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (ENDRA) (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of enhanced ultrasound technologies, today announced that the company will report financial results for the first quarter of 2021 on Monday, May 17, 2021 after the close of trading on the U.S. financial markets. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results, provide an update on recent corporate developments and answer questions. Participation instructions are as follows:

Dial-in Numbers

U.S./Canada: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Replay Dial-in Numbers

U.S./Canada: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 40908

The telephone replay will be available through 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on May 24, 2021.

Webcast

A live audio webcast will be available through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of the company's website at www.endrainc.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 60 days.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS), a ground-breaking technology that mirrors some applications similar to CT or MRI, but at 50x lower cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS is designed to work in concert with one million ultrasound systems in global use today. TAEUS is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver, as a means to assess and monitor NAFLD and NASH, chronic liver conditions that affect over 1 billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures.www.endrainc.com.

Company Contact:

David Wells

Chief Financial Officer

(734) 997-0464

[email protected]

www.endrainc.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Yvonne Briggs

LHA Investor Relations

(310) 691-7100

[email protected]

