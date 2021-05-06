HOME Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of At Home Group Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – HOME





Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) to funds affiliated with Hellman & Friedman is fair to At Home shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, At Home shareholders will receive $36.00 per share in cash.









Halper Sadeh encourages At Home shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].









The investigation concerns whether At Home and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for At Home shareholders; (2) determine whether Hellman & Friedman is underpaying for At Home; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for At Home shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of At Home shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.









