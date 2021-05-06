ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) Announces New Contract With the Round Rock ISD

FORT WORTH, TX, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Endeavors, Inc. ( ADMQ) announced today that our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been awarded a new contract with Round Rock ISD for Screen Printing and Embroidery Services.



Round Rock Independent School District is a school district headquartered in the city of Round Rock, Texas. As of Fall 2019, the school district is serving more than 51,000 students, pre-kindergarten through grade 12. Round Rock ISD includes 55 schools that serve students in southern Williamson County, northwest Travis County, the city of Round Rock and portions of the cities of Austin and Cedar Park.

Round Rock Independent School District - https://roundrockisd.org/

CEO Marc Johnson said, David Kirk, our Vice President of Marketing, will take the lead on developing this new opportunity. Round Rock is a wonderful area and we look forward to working with the amazing people in the Round Rock ISD.

About ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently increasing sales, with sales topping $5.1 million in 2020. The Company sells Anything With A Logo on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. Just Right Products, Inc. operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

Contact: ADM Endeavors, Inc. | 817.840.6271

Paul Knopick | [email protected]| 940.262.3584

