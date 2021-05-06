Foundation Farms, Corp., Announces Production of First Leafy Greens Crop

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / Foundation Farms, Corp., ("Foundation Farms") a subsidiary of GME Innotainment, Inc. (OTC PINK:GMEV) today announced that production of the first crop of leafy greens has begun in the company's Red Deer area plant. Installation and commissioning of facilities was completed right on schedule and Phase 1 of crop production has been completed. Phases 2 and 3 will be completed over the next three weeks and harvest of the first crop is expected at the end of May. This is a reflection of the accelerated crop growth that takes place on each E-ROOTS vertical farm.

To celebrate the launch of this new phase in the company's evolution, management has also launched a new website- foundationfarms2021.com. The new site provides enough information for visitors to catch the vision and there is even a portal for inviting joint venture farm partners into the business of building and operating E-ROOTS CENTRES around the world

Ed Kroeker, CEO of Foundation Farms reported, "Our on-site team in Red Deer reflects the true farming spirit. Crop planting was underway the minute installation was completed. This entrepreneurial diligence reflects our corporate behavior in every challenge we take on and we are now assembling a vast team of farm partners to launch the next phase of our growth."

Yves R. Michel, GMEV CEO followed the on-site progress this past week and stated, "Watching this progress, it doesn't take long to realize that Foundation Farms has caught the vision of a new and exciting era of rapid and sustainable food production. The real-time launch of the Central Alberta E-ROOTS CENTRE this weekis like wind in the sails for the company."

Released May 6, 2021

