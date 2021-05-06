Logo
Foundation Farms, Corp., Announces Production of First Leafy Greens Crop

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / Foundation Farms, Corp., ("Foundation Farms") a subsidiary of GME Innotainment, Inc. (OTC PINK:GMEV) today announced that production of the first crop of leafy greens has begun in the company's Red Deer area plant. Installation and commissioning of facilities was completed right on schedule and Phase 1 of crop production has been completed. Phases 2 and 3 will be completed over the next three weeks and harvest of the first crop is expected at the end of May. This is a reflection of the accelerated crop growth that takes place on each E-ROOTS vertical farm.

To celebrate the launch of this new phase in the company's evolution, management has also launched a new website- foundationfarms2021.com. The new site provides enough information for visitors to catch the vision and there is even a portal for inviting joint venture farm partners into the business of building and operating E-ROOTS CENTRES around the world

Ed Kroeker, CEO of Foundation Farms reported, "Our on-site team in Red Deer reflects the true farming spirit. Crop planting was underway the minute installation was completed. This entrepreneurial diligence reflects our corporate behavior in every challenge we take on and we are now assembling a vast team of farm partners to launch the next phase of our growth."

Yves R. Michel, GMEV CEO followed the on-site progress this past week and stated, "Watching this progress, it doesn't take long to realize that Foundation Farms has caught the vision of a new and exciting era of rapid and sustainable food production. The real-time launch of the Central Alberta E-ROOTS CENTRE this weekis like wind in the sails for the company."

Contact:

Yves R. Michel
Chief Executive Officer and Director
208 East 51st St., Suite 170
New York, NY 10022
Source: GME Innotainment, Inc. ("GMEV")
www.srcorpgroup.com
Released May 6, 2021
OTCPink:GMEV

This press release may include certain statements that are forward-looking in nature and that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on GME Innotainment, Inc., current expectations and projections regarding future events, which are based on currently available information. The forward-looking statements in this press release may also include statements relating to GME Innotainment, Inc.'s anticipated new developments, business prospects, financial performance, strategies and similar matters. GME Innotainment, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any of its forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: GME Innotainment, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/645105/Foundation-Farms-Corp-Announces-Production-of-First-Leafy-Greens-Crop

