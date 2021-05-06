TEGNA Honored with 86 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, Including Six for Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion





TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced its stations received 86 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards more than any other local broadcast television group for excellence in broadcast journalism, including the coveted prizes for overall excellence, excellence in innovation, and the new category of excellence in diversity, equity, and inclusion. More than a third of TEGNAs 64 stations were among the winners with four stations KARE, KING, WFAA and WUSA garnering overall excellence, the highest honor awarded.









Seven TEGNA stations KGW, KUSA, KSDK, NEWS CENTER Maine, WFAA and WGRZ also won for excellence in innovation, which recognizes news organizations that innovate their product to enhance the quality of journalism and the audiences understanding of news. In addition, six TEGNA stations KARE, KGW, KSDK, WFAA, WWL and WXIA received the Edward R. Murrows newest honor excellence in diversity, equity, and inclusion which is given for outstanding advocacy journalism tackling the topic of diversity, racial injustice and/or inequality.









TEGNAs commitment to exceptional journalism has once again been recognized by the prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow awards, said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. As our nation continues to confront acts of racial and social injustice, we are especially proud that our stations are recognized for covering and facilitating important discussions about race and inequality that will help drive systemic change.









Overall, 24 TEGNA stations were honored, with 10 awarded to KARE; nine to KUSA; eight to WFAA; seven to KDSK; six to KING and WXIA; four to KGW, NEWS CENTER Maine and WHAS; three to WBIR, WGRZ, WUSA, WTHR and WWL; two to KHOU, KXTV, WOI and WTC; and one each to First Coast News, KPNX, KTVB, KWES, WTOL and WVEC.









TEGNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Award Winners this year are as follows:









KARE, Minneapolis-St. Paul















Overall Excellence: KARE 11









Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: The Real Minneapolis









Breaking News Coverage: Minneapolis Unrest









Hard News: So Many Goodbyes: An Alzheimer's Journey









Excellence in Video: Holly & Greenie









Excellence in Writing: Boyd Huppert









News Documentary: So Many Goodbyes: An Alzheimers Journey









Feature Reporting: Mr. Little Guy









News Series: KARE 11 Investigates: Cruel & Unusual









Digital: KARE 11 Digital













KUSA, Denver















Excellence in Innovation: Next with Kyle Clark: Covering the Pandemic









Breaking News Coverage: Denver Protests: Day Two









Excellence in Video: Barbara Beats COVID









Feature Reporting: One Day... in Colorado... in 2020









News Series: The PRONE Project









Digital: The PRONE Project









Excellence in Sound: The Art of Surviving









Sports Reporting: That Lovin' Feeling









Podcast: BLAME: The Fear All These Years













WFAA, Dallas















Overall Excellence: WFAA









Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: While I Have Your Attention









Excellence in Innovation: WFAA Education Innovations









Investigative Reporting: Banking Below 30









Feature Reporting: A GOOD HEART









News Series: While I Have Your Attention









Excellence in Video: "Upended"









Sports Reporting: Breaking Barriers: Jerry LeVias













KSDK, St. Louis















Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: RACE Listen. Learn. Live.









Excellence in Innovation: KNOW TO VOTE









Excellence in Video: Sportsmanship









Excellence in Writing: Mike Bush









News Series: Return to Haiti Series









Digital: KSDK.com









Sports Reporting: The Comeback Kid













KING, Seattle















Overall Excellence: KING 5 News: Stand for Truth









Investigative Reporting: Something Deadly in the Air









Excellence in Video: The Talk









News Series: Facing Race









Digital: Enough: George Floyd's Biracial Cousin Finds Her Place in the Fight for Racial Justice









Podcast: Monetary Li Speaking













WXIA, Atlanta















Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Perspective of a Black Journalist









Excellence in Innovation: 2020 ... The Year Everything Changed









Hard News: WHITEWASHED: The Racial Cleansing of Forsyth County









Investigative Reporting: Believe Them









Excellence in Video: Mary's Prayer









Excellence in Writing: Matt Pearl













KGW, Portland, OR















Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Inside Woodlawn: No Time to Waste









Excellence in Innovation: The Story with Dan Haggerty









Hard News: Megafire Explained: How A Smoldering Wildfire Exploded













NEWS CENTER Maine, Bangor-Portland















Excellence in Innovation: Breath of Fresh Air









Hard News: Breaking the Silence About Pregnancy and Infant Loss









Feature Reporting: Staring Down Death with Dignity"









Excellence in Sound: Surfs-Up Clean-Up













WHAS, Louisville















Hard News: Second Chance









Excellence in Video: Sneaker Man









News Series: Save Our City









Digital: Say Her Name The Breonna Taylor Case













WBIR, Knoxville















Investigative Reporting: Mecklenburg County Pandemic Loans









Excellence in Sound: Wood Frogs Gone Wild









Digital: WBIR.com and WBIR social platforms













WGRZ, Buffalo















Excellence in Innovation: 2 On Your Side Virtual Town Hall









Excellence in Writing: Kate Welshofer









Newscast: 2 On Your Side at 6













WTHR, Indianapolis















Excellence in Video: Santa School









Continuing Coverage: 13 Investigates: Pandemic Problems









Feature Reporting: Santa School













WUSA, Washington, DC















Overall Excellence: WUSA9: Inform, Inspire & Impact 2020









News Series: A Widows Fight or Change









Newscast: WUSA9 Newscast The First Covid Cases













WWL, New Orleans















Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: The Talk









Hard News: Rescue and Recovery









Digital: WWLTV.com













KHOU, Houston















Breaking News Coverage: Houston Explosion









Excellence in Sound: Coach Burns













KXTV, Sacramento















News Series: FIRE-POWER-MONEY: California's Burning Crisis and How It Costs Us All









Sports Reporting: Modesto's Blind Bowler













WOI, Des Moines















Feature Reporting: Fight Like a Girl









News Series: Disaster Divide: How Iowa's Most Vulnerable Suffered After the Storm













WTIC, Hartford/New Haven















Excellence in Writing: From Pen to Paper ... From Paper to Pixels; Jim Altman









Excellence in Sound: The Songs of Silence













First Coast News, Jacksonville















Sports Reporting: "Never Quit"













KPNX, Phoenix















Hard News: Death with Dignity The Last Christmas













KTVB, Boise















Digital: KTVB.com













KWES, Midland-Odessa















Feature Reporting: A Perfect Match













WTOL, Toledo















News Series: "The Cook Brothers' Reign of Terror"













WVEC, Norfolk















Excellence in Video: Saving Tangier













The Edward R. Murrow Awards are sponsored by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) and honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.









