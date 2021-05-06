Logo
TEGNA Honored with 86 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, Including Six for Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image



TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced its stations received 86 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards more than any other local broadcast television group for excellence in broadcast journalism, including the coveted prizes for overall excellence, excellence in innovation, and the new category of excellence in diversity, equity, and inclusion. More than a third of TEGNAs 64 stations were among the winners with four stations KARE, KING, WFAA and WUSA garnering overall excellence, the highest honor awarded.



Seven TEGNA stations KGW, KUSA, KSDK, NEWS CENTER Maine, WFAA and WGRZ also won for excellence in innovation, which recognizes news organizations that innovate their product to enhance the quality of journalism and the audiences understanding of news. In addition, six TEGNA stations KARE, KGW, KSDK, WFAA, WWL and WXIA received the Edward R. Murrows newest honor excellence in diversity, equity, and inclusion which is given for outstanding advocacy journalism tackling the topic of diversity, racial injustice and/or inequality.



TEGNAs commitment to exceptional journalism has once again been recognized by the prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow awards, said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. As our nation continues to confront acts of racial and social injustice, we are especially proud that our stations are recognized for covering and facilitating important discussions about race and inequality that will help drive systemic change.



Overall, 24 TEGNA stations were honored, with 10 awarded to KARE; nine to KUSA; eight to WFAA; seven to KDSK; six to KING and WXIA; four to KGW, NEWS CENTER Maine and WHAS; three to WBIR, WGRZ, WUSA, WTHR and WWL; two to KHOU, KXTV, WOI and WTC; and one each to First Coast News, KPNX, KTVB, KWES, WTOL and WVEC.



TEGNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Award Winners this year are as follows:



KARE, Minneapolis-St. Paul





  • Overall Excellence: KARE 11





  • Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: The Real Minneapolis





  • Breaking News Coverage: Minneapolis Unrest





  • Hard News: So Many Goodbyes: An Alzheimer's Journey





  • Excellence in Video: Holly & Greenie





  • Excellence in Writing: Boyd Huppert





  • News Documentary: So Many Goodbyes: An Alzheimers Journey





  • Feature Reporting: Mr. Little Guy





  • News Series: KARE 11 Investigates: Cruel & Unusual





  • Digital: KARE 11 Digital





KUSA, Denver





  • Excellence in Innovation: Next with Kyle Clark: Covering the Pandemic





  • Breaking News Coverage: Denver Protests: Day Two





  • Excellence in Video: Barbara Beats COVID





  • Feature Reporting: One Day... in Colorado... in 2020





  • News Series: The PRONE Project





  • Digital: The PRONE Project





  • Excellence in Sound: The Art of Surviving





  • Sports Reporting: That Lovin' Feeling





  • Podcast: BLAME: The Fear All These Years





WFAA, Dallas





  • Overall Excellence: WFAA





  • Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: While I Have Your Attention





  • Excellence in Innovation: WFAA Education Innovations





  • Investigative Reporting: Banking Below 30





  • Feature Reporting: A GOOD HEART





  • News Series: While I Have Your Attention





  • Excellence in Video: "Upended"





  • Sports Reporting: Breaking Barriers: Jerry LeVias





KSDK, St. Louis





  • Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: RACE Listen. Learn. Live.





  • Excellence in Innovation: KNOW TO VOTE





  • Excellence in Video: Sportsmanship





  • Excellence in Writing: Mike Bush





  • News Series: Return to Haiti Series





  • Digital: KSDK.com





  • Sports Reporting: The Comeback Kid





KING, Seattle





  • Overall Excellence: KING 5 News: Stand for Truth





  • Investigative Reporting: Something Deadly in the Air





  • Excellence in Video: The Talk





  • News Series: Facing Race





  • Digital: Enough: George Floyd's Biracial Cousin Finds Her Place in the Fight for Racial Justice





  • Podcast: Monetary Li Speaking





WXIA, Atlanta





  • Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Perspective of a Black Journalist





  • Excellence in Innovation: 2020 ... The Year Everything Changed





  • Hard News: WHITEWASHED: The Racial Cleansing of Forsyth County





  • Investigative Reporting: Believe Them





  • Excellence in Video: Mary's Prayer





  • Excellence in Writing: Matt Pearl





KGW, Portland, OR





  • Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Inside Woodlawn: No Time to Waste





  • Excellence in Innovation: The Story with Dan Haggerty





  • Hard News: Megafire Explained: How A Smoldering Wildfire Exploded





NEWS CENTER Maine, Bangor-Portland





  • Excellence in Innovation: Breath of Fresh Air





  • Hard News: Breaking the Silence About Pregnancy and Infant Loss





  • Feature Reporting: Staring Down Death with Dignity"





  • Excellence in Sound: Surfs-Up Clean-Up





WHAS, Louisville





  • Hard News: Second Chance





  • Excellence in Video: Sneaker Man





  • News Series: Save Our City





  • Digital: Say Her Name The Breonna Taylor Case





WBIR, Knoxville





  • Investigative Reporting: Mecklenburg County Pandemic Loans





  • Excellence in Sound: Wood Frogs Gone Wild





  • Digital: WBIR.com and WBIR social platforms





WGRZ, Buffalo





  • Excellence in Innovation: 2 On Your Side Virtual Town Hall





  • Excellence in Writing: Kate Welshofer





  • Newscast: 2 On Your Side at 6





WTHR, Indianapolis





  • Excellence in Video: Santa School





  • Continuing Coverage: 13 Investigates: Pandemic Problems





  • Feature Reporting: Santa School





WUSA, Washington, DC





  • Overall Excellence: WUSA9: Inform, Inspire & Impact 2020





  • News Series: A Widows Fight or Change





  • Newscast: WUSA9 Newscast The First Covid Cases





WWL, New Orleans





  • Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: The Talk





  • Hard News: Rescue and Recovery





  • Digital: WWLTV.com





KHOU, Houston





  • Breaking News Coverage: Houston Explosion





  • Excellence in Sound: Coach Burns





KXTV, Sacramento





  • News Series: FIRE-POWER-MONEY: California's Burning Crisis and How It Costs Us All





  • Sports Reporting: Modesto's Blind Bowler





WOI, Des Moines





  • Feature Reporting: Fight Like a Girl





  • News Series: Disaster Divide: How Iowa's Most Vulnerable Suffered After the Storm





WTIC, Hartford/New Haven





  • Excellence in Writing: From Pen to Paper ... From Paper to Pixels; Jim Altman





  • Excellence in Sound: The Songs of Silence





First Coast News, Jacksonville





  • Sports Reporting: "Never Quit"





KPNX, Phoenix





  • Hard News: Death with Dignity The Last Christmas





KTVB, Boise





  • Digital: KTVB.com





KWES, Midland-Odessa





  • Feature Reporting: A Perfect Match





WTOL, Toledo





  • News Series: "The Cook Brothers' Reign of Terror"





WVEC, Norfolk





  • Excellence in Video: Saving Tangier





The Edward R. Murrow Awards are sponsored by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) and honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.



About TEGNA



TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations, and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA+Marketing+Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNAs OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

