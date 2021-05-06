Logo
GeoVax to Present to Investors at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on May 13, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image


GeoVax Chairman & CEO David Dodd to Participate in Panel Discussion

ATLANTA, GA, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire-- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing human immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases and cancers, announced today that management will participate at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference being held May 13-14, 2021.

David Dodd, GeoVaxs Chairman and CEO, will deliver his corporate presentation at 9:50am ET on May 13. Mr. Dodd will also participate in a panel discussion titled Investing Post COVID Back to the Fundamentals at 11:50am ET on May 13. The panel will discuss healthcare investing in the post COVID world.

Investors can also request a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Dodd to be arranged following the conclusion of the conference. Investors can register for the conference here: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/global/

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer using a novel patented Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Virus Like Particle (MVA-VLP) based vaccine platform. On this platform, MVA, a large virus capable of carrying several vaccine antigens, expresses proteins that assemble into VLP immunogens in the person receiving the vaccine. The production of VLPs in the person being vaccinated can mimic virus production in a natural infection, stimulating both the humoral and cellular arms of the immune system to recognize, prevent, and control the target infection. The MVA-VLP derived vaccines can elicit durable immune responses in the host similar to a live-attenuated virus, while providing the safety characteristics of a replication-defective vector.

GeoVaxs current development programs are focused on preventive vaccines against COVID-19, HIV, Zika Virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses (Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa), and malaria, as well as therapeutic vaccines against multiple cancers. The Company has designed a preventive HIV vaccine candidate to fight against the subtype of HIV prevalent in the commercial markets of the Americas, Western Europe, Japan, and Australia; human clinical trials for this program are managed by the HIV Vaccine Trials Network (HVTN) with the support of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). GeoVaxs HIV vaccine is also part of two separate collaborative efforts to apply its innovative gene therapy approach toward a functional cure for HIV.

Contact:

GeoVax Labs, Inc.

[email protected]

678-384-7220

