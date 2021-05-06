TRxADE Group Announces Strategic Telehealth Partnership with Brookshire Grocery Company

TRxADE Telehealth Subsidiary Bonum Health to Provide Affordable Telemedicine Services to Patients at Leading Grocery Store Chain

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / TRxADE Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS), a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S., today announced that its telehealth subsidiary, Bonum Health, has secured a strategic partnership with Brookshire Grocery Company ("BGC") and its diverse retail pharmacy network - spanning 180 corporate owned stores in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas - to provide affordable telemedicine services.

BGC plans to utilize a Bonum Health telemedicine program, combined with Bonum Health partner SingleCare's Prescription Savings Program, as a complete healthcare savings bundle aimed at uninsured and under-insured customers. BGC is planning to expand this deeply discounted mobile healthcare service to local businesses whose financial status has been hurt by COVID-19 and may no longer offer insurance or prescription benefits to employees.

"Brookshire's has a rich history of offering it's community quality healthcare at affordable prices, and we are proud to select Bonum Health to continue that mission and to provide our under-insured and uninsured patient community affordable access to healthcare through their easy-to-use Mobile Application, and desktop link, direct from each of our banner stores' customized website", said Neil Ducote, Vice President, Pharmacy, Brookshire Grocery Company.

"Bonum Health will provide affordable telemedicine services - inclusive of its signature Mobile Health Services and Prescriber Program - to the patients of all BGC stores leveraging Bonum Health's partnerships with over 650 medical providers spanning 49 states," said Ashton Maaraba, President of Bonum Health. "The gap between uninsured and insured consumers widens daily, even worse, consumers are struggling to keep up with rising healthcare deductibles making this launch particularly timely. Bonum Health's easy-to-use telemedicine services and electronic health records will make virtual consultations by board-certified Medical Doctors accessible anywhere and anytime.

"Since 1928, Brookshire Grocery Company has bridged gaps across its retail and healthcare community, setting new standards of care by consistently offering new savings and promotions for the betterment and enhancement of community wellness. We look forward to working closely with the Brookshire's team to continue their mission across every community they serve nationwide," concluded Maaraba.

About Brookshire Grocery Company

Brookshire Grocery Company is regional family-owned grocery business that operates more than 180 stores in three states - Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas - with three distribution centers. The company proudly employs close to 16,000 individuals and was recognized as a Great Place to Work for 2020-2021. Known for friendly service, clean stores and strong community support, BGC has been in operation since 1928. For more information, please visit the BGC website at https://www.brookshires.com.

About TRxADE Group, Inc.

TRxADE Group (NASDAQ: MEDS) is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S. The Company operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace serving a total of 12,100+ members nationwide, fostering price transparency and under the Bonum Health brand, offering patient centric telehealth services. For more information on TRxADE Group, please visit the Company's IR website at investors.trxadegroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of TRxADE's future expectations, plans and prospects, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act, and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of TRxADE, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks include risks of our operations not being profitable; claims relating to alleged violations of intellectual property rights of others; technical problems with our websites; risks relating to implementing our acquisition strategies; our ability to manage our growth; negative effects on our operations associated with the opioid pain medication health crisis; regulatory and licensing requirement risks; risks related to changes in the U.S. healthcare environment; the status of our information systems, facilities and distribution networks; risks associated with the operations of our more established competitors; regulatory changes; healthcare fraud; COVID-19, governmental responses thereto, economic downturns and possible recessions caused thereby; changes in laws or regulations relating to our operations; privacy laws; system errors; dependence on current management; our growth strategy; and others that are included from time to time in filings made by TRxADE with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, in the "Risk Factors" sections in its Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs and in its Form 8-Ks, which it has filed, and files from time to time, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on TRxADE's future results and/or could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. TRxADE cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Bonum Health Contact:

Simonne Valdez

Director of Marketing

(800) 261-0281

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Lucas Zimmerman

Senior Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Trxade Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: