StemGen Offering Additional Business Benefit With eSports Analytics Alliance With Interpret LLC

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Houston, TX, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire-- StemGen, Inc. ( SGNI) announces its continuation to add analytic benefits for clients as it expands as a business offering a virtual-to-real gaming platform in the motorsports industry.

StemGens latest business extension is to support clients and investors with a better understanding of the eSports and gaming business model and commercial space by creating an alliance with Interpret, LLC, a leading company in gaming and eSports insights. They derive their data insights from myriad sources including surveys, proprietary social media and behavioral measurement tools, applied advance modeling and artificial intelligence (AI).

We knew we had to help our clients and investors better grasp how the eSports and gaming business works because it can be a bit intimidating to the novice, said Simon Dawson, CEO/President of StemGen Inc. By showing analytics on how we are connecting virtual-to-real and education, we are happy to have been introduced to Interpret, a global leader in media and entertainment research. They are an exciting company leading in the eSports insights arena. Focusing on the data they acquire from multiple sources will help us drive our decision-making process on emerging trends, client needs, problem solving, successes for expansion, and the like. Although we are currently working out further specifics of our requirements and details of our working relationship throughout the year, they will feature in some of the upcoming five-week eSports tournament series D3eSports Cup shall be hosting. We look forward to expanding our data with this insights business.

We were recently connected to Simon and his team at StemGen, Inc. and found their ideas to be quite noble as they marry virtual and real-life racing to engage new audiences, especially students, educate them on advancements of sustainability, and ultimately inspire their participation in the evolution of earth-saving technologies, said Grant Johnson, CEO, Interpret, LLC. Our global game and eSports data will provide StemGen with valuable ROI data to share with their clients and investors, reinforcing the power of edu-tainment in reaching and positively influencing tomorrows innovators.

ABOUT STEMGEN, INC.

StemGen, Inc. ( SGNI) is growing for future generations in a sustainable way through motorsport inspired eSports technology focused on the digital transformation of motorsports, gaming, and education through strong data insights. The Company generates revenues through audience and education programs delivered through virtual motor sports events platform, and Direct to Consumer (DTC) sale of purpose-built racing simulators and eSports retail products. StemGen manages racing and gaming operations on a global basis from the corporate headquarters located in Houston, Texas. Visit www.stemgeninc.com for more information.

ABOUT INTERPRET, LLC.

Interpret is a global consumer insights agency that advises companies at the intersection of media, technology and entertainment. We are trusted partners to innovators and creators around the world who use our insights to make more informed decisions. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Interpret has offices in Dallas, San Francisco, Seattle, London, Shanghai and Seoul. www.interpret.la.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words believes, expects, anticipate or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:
Barbara J. Burns,
BurnsGroup PR,
[email protected],
+1 770-329-7134

