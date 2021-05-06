Athena Bitcoin Global Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement

Chicago, IL, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Athena Bitcoin Global, fka GamePlan, Inc. ( GPLA), confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Form S-1 is expected to become effective after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

The Company is also announcing that it has changed its name to "Athena Bitcoin Global" from "GamePlan, Inc." The name change was effective as of April 15, 2021 with the Secretary of State of the State of Nevada. In addition, the Company's name change to Athena Bitcoin Global and new trading symbol will be published on OTC Pink Market when the corporate action is declared effective by FINRA. The Company's application with FINRA is currently pending.



This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

The shares of Athena Bitcoin Global trade on the OTC Markets Pink under the ticker symbol GPLA. More information about the company can be found on its OTC Markets page:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/gpla

Contact:

Eric Gravengaard

CEO

Athena Bitcoin Global

312-690-4466







