WISeKey, Casper Labs, Ocean Protocol and Fossa Systems to Hold a Special NFT Event on May 18 to Discuss TrustedNFT.IO Platform

Geneva, Switzerland May 6, 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (WISeKey) (SIX: WIHN, WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today that on May 18, 2021 will hold The Leading Trusted Non-Fungible Token Webinar in cooperation with Casper Labs, Ocean Protocol and Fossa Systems to discuss the technology behind the launch of the first ever Non-Fungible Token (NFT) from Space. A PocketPod deployer developed by FOSSA Systems will launch in June 2021 aboard a Falcon 9 rocket by SpaceX.



Interested parties can be register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Y7FANgpBT_-hrHiv7WN6qA

Date & Time May 18th - 03:00 PM CET Title The Leading Trusted Non-Fungible Token Event Speakers Carlos Creus Moreira, CEO and Founder of WISeKey

Trent McConaghy, Founder of Ocean Protocol

Ashok Ranadive, Director of Professional Services at CasperLabs

Chris Boos, CTO of WISeKey (Founder of Arago)

Sebastien Fanti, CEO and Founder of Lexing

Julian Fernandez, CEO and Founder of Fossa Sytems

During the webinar WISekey will introduce the TrustNFT.IO platform a suite of cutting-edge technologies which in association with Open Protocol and CasperLabs will combine the WISeID with NFT transactions to ensure users privacy, security and safety whilst providing access to NFT trading.

WISeKey has joined forces with CasperLabs, the developer of Casper, the most reliable and secure blockchain for businesses, to bring trust to the hype around NFT with the launch of TrustedNFT.io. This strategic partnership will provide a dedicated, secure marketplace on the Casper Network for buying and selling NFTs, including artwork and luxury goods. The first major auction will occur in Summer 2021, with more information to come soon.

By combining our Root of Trust with the Casper blockchain, we have created an innovative Trust Protocol that enables a wide range of use cases and business models, simply not possible with current blockchain-based solutions on their own, said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey. The first application of this collaboration will be the auctioning of digital twins of artwork and luxury collectibles, which we indisputably move into the virtual world, yet make their illegal use impossible.

Casper blockchain is the first fully decentralized, truly scalable blockchain designed for real-world speed and security. Caspers familiar tools, open architectures and expert support make it simple and readily accessible for developers, and its public software platform makes pricing predictable and transparent for businesses. Unlike first generation blockchains, Casper provides an upgradable infrastructure that powers innovation and facilitates deployments across public, private and hybrid environments.

CasperLabs is committed to ensuring successful outcomes for organizations looking to build innovative applications on the Casper Network, said Mrinal Manohar, Cofounder and CEO at CasperLabs. Our partnership with WISeKey will set a new standard for responsible and secure NFT transactions during a period of historic interest. Both teams are deeply committed to delivering a more environmentally friendly and scalable option for the NFT community as it continues to evolve and excite new audiences worldwide.

Casper Networks Proof-of-Stake (PoS) architecture allows for a higher volume of secure transactions with no drop off in performance, while producing a fraction of the energy expended by traditional blockchain protocols. As interest in NFTs continues to accelerate, both organizations are committed to promoting a more environmentally-friendly consumption and distribution model.

With the support of CasperLabs, WISeKeys unique Digital Identification NFT platform technology will run on the Casper Network to deliver the most secure and scalable blockchain backend for creating real digital twins for valuable objects. This unique approach will make it possible to mint provenance and a digital version into an NFT that contains smart contracts on how the digital twin may be used, removing any uncertainty of what an NFT actually means to a collector by delivering authenticated digital twins to the art and luxury market.

WISeKey and Ocean are working together to launch WISeART, a decentralized marketplace for physical paintings, sculptures, and more. The marketplace will include NFTs to represent the physical work, combined with fungible tokens for more fluid price discovery, and enable staking on physical artworks.

The marketplace combines the strengths of WISeKey and Ocean. WISeKey has developed specialized chips to link physical items with NFTs, and world-class blockchain identity technology. Ocean has developed powerful decentralized marketplace technology, battle-hardened in the domain of data. Combined with WISeKeys NFTs, this marketplace technology readily ports to the domain of physical art and offers other benefits given the Ocean teams pioneering experience in blockchain art platforms.

Purchasing an exclusive piece of art is always a matter of great joy, but this purchase comes with the concern that the work may be stolen, the art itself may not be an original, or its provenance might not be verifiable. While most high-end art collectors find it difficult to stop such acts, WISeKeys WISeART technology takes steps to protect exclusive pieces of artwork. It combines cutting-edge authentication microprocessors with identity blockchain technology, which together with on-the-ground measures can ensure the authenticity of the artwork (see video https://youtu.be/oNvhMvdchGk ). Moreover, if the art is stolen, it can be traced, making it difficult to be traded on the secondary market. This control is possible to practice because each artworks identity is stored on an immutable ledger (blockchain) in the implemented system.

About WISeKey

WISeKey ( WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping todays Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKeys Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (RoT) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

