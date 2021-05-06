Charlie's to Showcase Three New Pachamama Disposables(TM) at Tobacco Plus Expo in Las Vegas May 12-14

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHUC) ("Charlie's" or the "Company"), an industry leader in both the premium, nicotine-based, e-cigarette space and the hemp-derived CBD wellness space, announced today that the Company will introduce nine of its best-selling Pachamama Disposable e-cigarettesto hundreds of independent retailers, tobacconists, vape shops, convenience stores and distributors at the Tobacco Plus Expo on May 12-14, 2021 in Las Vegas.

Pachamama Disposables are Charlie's first-ever entrant into the rapidly expanding U.S. disposable e-cigarette market. Designed to offer adult smokers a less harmful, more enjoyable alternative to combustible cigarettes, Pachamama Disposables contain 100% tobacco-free nicotine and are now available in nine popular flavors to select wholesale and retail accounts across the Unites States. Charlie's does not sell Pachamama Disposables direct to consumers.

"Millions of adults around the world are seeking better technology and more responsible ways to enjoy nicotine," explained Brandon Stump, Charlie's Holdings Chief Executive Officer. "Simple to use, compact, and hassle-free, Pachamama Disposables are exactly the product that all adult smokers should try. There isn't a more satisfying e-cig on the market. Anywhere!"

While meeting with hundreds of retailers who attend the Tobacco Plus Expo, Charlie's will also showcase Sleep Well Gummies, the Company's newest CBD offering. Launched under the well-respected Pachamama brand and formulated with a therapeutic cannabinoid blend derived from single-origin, naturally grown hemp, Sleep Well Gummies were created to help ease the body into a relaxed, sedative state.* To ensure that customers enjoy the highest quality product possible, all Sleep Well Gummies are triple lab tested and are 100% THC free, pesticide free, and non-GMO.

Tobacco Plus Expo show attendees who are interested in Pachamama Disposables, Sleep Well Gummies, or in any of Charlie's other best-selling, high-margin premium products should visit with a Charlie's sales associate at Tobacco Plus Expo Booth #9072 during show hours May 12-14, 2021.

* The FDA has not approved CBD supplements, such as gummies, for any use, including sleep. At present, much of the evidence in support of CBD for sleep is purely anecdotal. However, many people have found using CBD gummies for sleep to be an effective choice. You should speak with your doctor or healthcare provider before taking Sleep Well Gummies, as they may interact with other medications.

About Charlie's Holdings, Inc.

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: CHUC) is an industry leader in both the premium, nicotine-based, e-cigarette space and the hemp-derived, CBD wellness space through its subsidiary companies Charlie's Chalk Dust, LLC and Don Polly, LLC. Charlie's Chalk Dust produces high quality vapor products currently distributed in more than 90 countries around the world. Charlie's Chalk Dust has developed an extensive portfolio of brand styles, flavor profiles and innovative product formats. Launched in 2019, Don Polly creates brands and products in the hemp-derived marketplace aimed to meet the needs of the ever-evolving wellness consumer.

For additional information, please visit our corporate website at: CharliesHoldings.com and our branded online websites: CharliesChalkDust .com and PachamamaCBD.com.

About Tobacco Plus Expo

Billed as The Largest Premium Cigar, Tobacco, Vapor, and Alternative Trade Show, the annual Tobacco Plus Expo ("TPE") international tradeshow and convention has been named one of "The Top 50 Fastest Growing Trade Shows" in the United States. TPE providesattendees with access to the newest, most innovative vape, CBD, premium tobacco, and other consumer products on the market. In addition to a sold-out exhibitor floor, the show includes independent retailers, tobacconists, vape shops, discount tobacco outlets, beer wine & liquor stores, convenience stores, importers, and distributors.

Held May 12-14, 2021, TPE will be the first "post-COVID" trade show back at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's overall business, existing and anticipated markets and expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successful increase sales and enter new markets; the FDA's decision with respect to the Company's PMTAs; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce product for its customers; the Company's ability to formulate new products; the acceptance of existing and future products; the complexity, expense and time associated with compliance with government rules and regulations affecting nicotine and products containing cannabidiol; litigation risks from the use of the Company's products; risks of government regulations; the impact of competitive products; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors included in the Company's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

