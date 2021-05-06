Logo
Victory Marine Holdings Retains STK Financial

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Victory Marine Holdings Retains STK Financial

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / Victory Marine Holdings (OTC PINK:VMHG) announces STK Financial has been retained to assist in the preparation of financial statements and the notes thereto, and the Annual and Quarterly Reports. Zia Choe, CPA will oversee the Victory Marine Holdings account.

STK Financial routinely prepares financial documents and reports for many of its clients specializes in internal control consultation and pre-audit services. Zia Choe, CPA, a Managing Partner at STK Financial has 15 years of combined professional experience including 8 years of financial audit and financial reporting.

Orlando Hernandez, Victory Marine Holdings CEO stated, "We are pleased to be working with STK Financial. Zia Choe's experience and detail-oriented approach to financials and accounting is an important step in our maturation as a public company. We believe this is also a step in our goal of becoming a fully reporting public company and meeting the requirements for a future uplisting."

About Us

Victory Marine Holdings (OTC:VMHG), is a recreational marine provider seeking to bring the best product and best service in different areas of this amazing industry. We are focused on providing our client a one stop experience in all their recreational marine needs from new and used boats to financing, insurance, documentation, and accessories. To view our inventory, please visit https://www.victoryyachts.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements certain statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to: (i) obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its expansion plans; (ii) build the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the growth of its business; (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control; and (iv) other risk factors. We assume no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Andrew Barwicki
516-662-9461/[email protected]

SOURCE: Victory Marine Holdings



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/645117/Victory-Marine-Holdings-Retains-STK-Financial

