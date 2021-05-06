BIG3 Announces Return of Toyota as Official Vehicle Partner

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced the return of Toyota Motor North America as the league's Official Vehicle Partner for the upcoming fourth season. Together, Toyota and the BIG3 will continue to deliver the most entertaining and engaging play to fans with a series of enhancements ready for the 2021 season.

Key features of the partnership include:

Toyota as the official vehicle partner of the BIG3

Return of the RAV4-Point Shot

Interactive on-site activations for BIG3 fans to experience the 2021 Toyota vehicle lineup

"Toyota has been an early and eager supporter of the BIG3, and we couldn't be happier to welcome them back as a major partner again for season four," said BIG3 Co-Founders Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz. "The 4-point shot is an iconic part of the BIG3 game, and we are looking forward to seeing more RAV4-Point Shots than ever this season."

"We are so excited to partner once more with the BIG3. This past year has underscored the importance and influence of sports as well as fan-driven programming," said Lisa Materazzo, group vice president, Toyota Marketing, Toyota Motor North America. "As the league's Official Vehicle Partner, Toyota celebrates expanding the experience of the BIG3 games to new and returning fans".

"At the BIG3, we always strive to partner with innovative, world-class brands that can bring unique experiences to our fans," said BIG3 CEO Chris Hannan. "In Toyota, we've found a like-minded partner, and together we will continue to bring the fire for our fans this summer."

BIG3 is the official creator of the new global sport, FIREBALL3, and is returning for its fourth season this summer with a list of new enhancements. Known as a ground-breaking league that focuses on innovation, BIG3 implemented notable rules during its 2019 season, which included lowering the minimum age of athletes from 27 to 22, opening the league to all nonprofessional and professional athletes that want to try out. A first of its kind "Bring the Fire" rule allows teams one challenge per half resulting in an in-game one-on-one.

About Toyota:

Toyota ( NYSE:TM, Financial), creator of the Prius hybrid and the Mirai fuel cell vehicle, is committed to building vehicles for the way people live through our Toyota and Lexus brands. Over the past 60 years, we've built more than 40 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold nearly 2.8 million cars and trucks (nearly 2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2019.

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is where FIREBALL3 superstars play. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular, and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor, and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

