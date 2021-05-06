Logo
Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Announces New Corporate Name

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / London LSE-quoted Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (

LSE:DGOC, Financial) ("Diversified" or "the Company"), announces today its corporate name change to Diversified Energy Company PLC. The change of name was overwhelmingly approved by shareholders at the April 27, 2021 Annual General Meeting, and the Company has received final approval from the UK's Companies House to effectuate the change.

With the change in corporate name, the Company's Ordinary Shares listed on the London Stock Exchange will begin trading on May 7, 2021 as Diversified Energy Company PLC under the new ticker "DEC". Also effective May 7, 2021, the Company's website will become www.div.energy with its current URL (www.dgoc.com) automatically redirecting users to the new web address.

The Company is excited about this step in its development with 2021 marking the Company's 20th Anniversary. Accordingly, Diversified plans to tie today's name change to a more comprehensive rebranding in conjunction with its 20th Anniversary celebration in August 2021. The Company will provide additional details of these plans in due course.

Rusty Hutson Jr., CEO commented:

"Together, we have grown Diversified tremendously since our humble beginnings in 2001 that included a small group of wells. Our London IPO and the support of so many loyal stakeholders has afforded us the ability to quickly build upon my original vision of creating a different kind of energy company with a real focus on tangible returns for shareholders. Today, we have a Premium Listing and are one of the leading independent producers on the LSE. Our new name better reflects who we are and our longstanding business and growth strategy underpinned by clean-burning natural gas. Diversified is an important provider of energy to meet US-domestic demand, and we believe natural gas will play a vital role supporting a transition to increased renewable energy in the US and around the world. While our name is changing, our core values remain steadfast - operational excellence, environmental stewardship, positive socioeconomic impact and stakeholder value. We look forward to continuing the great work we've done over the past 20 years as we continue building Diversified together."

For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company PLC

205.408.0909

Teresa Odom, Vice President, Investor Relations

www.dgoc.com

[email protected]

About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified Energy Company PLC is an independent energy company engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of primarily natural gas related to its synergistic US onshore upstream and midstream assets.

SOURCE: Diversified Gas & Oil PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/645333/Diversified-Gas-Oil-Plc-Announces-New-Corporate-Name

