Crocs' "Free Pair for Healthcare" Program Returns to Thank and Celebrate our Heroes in Healthcare

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Between May 10-May 14, the brand will give away 10,000 pairs of Crocs at Work shoes per day to frontline healthcare workers who continue to provide comfort in our communities

PR Newswire

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 6, 2021

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a global leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men and children, today announced the return of its 'Free Pair for Healthcare' program, an initiative first launched in 2020 to recognize and provide comfort to healthcare heroes for their extraordinary efforts in the battle against COVID-19.

Kicking off during National Nurses Week, Crocs will once again give away 10,000 pairs of Crocs at Work shoes per day to frontline caregivers in the United States. The program will begin Monday, May 10 and conclude Friday, May 14. The website will open for requests at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET each day and will remain open until that day's free pair allotment has been fulfilled.

'Free Pair for Healthcare' was originally created in direct response to requests from Crocs fans and healthcare workers seeking out comfortable, easy-to-clean Crocs shoes designed to be there for the long hours, late nights and early mornings. The initiative reinforces Crocs' commitment to providing comfort when and where it's needed most.

"We are thrilled to bring back our 'Free Pair for Healthcare' program and celebrate our frontline healthcare heroes who have worked harder than ever before to provide comfort in our communities over the past year," said Crocs CEO Andrew Rees. "Last year's program reinforced for our brand that doing the right thing is the right thing for Crocs, and we are honored to be able to take this moment to once again provide our shoes, this time as a thank you for the incredible work these individuals do each and every day."

In 2020, Crocs donated over 860,000 pairs of shoes globally valued at $40 million to healthcare workers on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19. This year's effort will bring the total donation amount to more than 900,000 pairs of Crocs shoes.

As a preferred footwear brand for the healthcare industry, Crocs will offer a selection of comfortable, easy-to-clean and easy-on/easy-off styles from the Crocs at Work collection. Perfect for workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail and restaurant employees, the Crocs at Work collection is designed for demanding 'on-your-feet' industries. To ensure the shoes go to those who need them most, Crocs is asking consumers to only request their free pair of Crocs shoes if they are a healthcare worker.

For additional information about the 'Free Pair for Healthcare' program or to request a free pair of Crocs shoes with free shipping, please visit www.crocs.com/freeforhealthcare.

About Crocs, Inc.

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contain Croslite material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

In 2021, Crocs declares that expressing yourself and being comfortable are not mutually exclusive. To learn more about Crocs or our global Come As You Are campaign, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact
Melissa Layton
Crocs, Inc.
[email protected]

Crocs Free Pair for Healthcare Program Returns to Thank and Celebrate our Heroes in Healthcare

Crocs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Crocs, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crocs-free-pair-for-healthcare-program-returns-to-thank-and-celebrate-our-heroes-in-healthcare-301285113.html

SOURCE Crocs, Inc.

