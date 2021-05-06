Logo
Alexandre "Ale" Eboli Named Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer of Conagra Brands

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, May 6, 2021

CHICAGO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced the appointment of Alexandre "Ale" Eboli as executive vice president and chief supply chain officer, effective Aug. 2. Eboli will succeed Dave Biegger, who is retiring from the organization at the end of the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. (PRNewsfoto/Conagra Brands)

In the role with Conagra Brands, Eboli will have end-to-end supply chain responsibilities for the company, overseeing the manufacturing, procurement, environment, health and safety, plant quality, logistics, and transportation and warehousing teams.

"Ale is an exceptional leader who brings a proven track record of success in strengthening supply chain operations," said Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer, Conagra Brands. "We are excited to welcome him to Conagra, and I look forward to working together to ensure we deliver exceptional value for all of our stakeholders."

Eboli has 25 years of experience of global end-to-end supply chain leadership within the consumer packaged goods industry and has held a variety of roles in finance, planning, distribution, logistics and manufacturing. Prior to joining Conagra Brands, Eboli served as the Head of Supply Chain, North America for The Unilever Group, where he was responsible for a $10B footprint, overseeing 14 manufacturing facilities and more than 200 co-manufacturers producing personal care, food and ice cream products as well as the related planning, procurement, manufacturing, engineering, logistics, quality, manufacturing excellence and customer service functions.

"It's an exciting time to be joining Conagra Brands," said Eboli. "The company offers a culture of success, an exceptionally talented employee base, and a strong portfolio of iconic and emerging brands. I look forward to bringing my expertise to Conagra to help accelerate innovation and growth."

Eboli earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan and a Bachelor of Science degree in Naval Engineering from So Paulo University.

About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip, and Slim Jim, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke's, Earth Balance, Gardein, and Frontera, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.ConagraBrands.com.

For all media inquiries, please contact:
Mike Cummins, Conagra Brands
312-549-5257
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexandre-ale-eboli-named-executive-vice-president-and-chief-supply-chain-officer-of-conagra-brands-301285227.html

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.

