Elfun Trusts Buys Regions Financial Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Applied Materials Inc, First Republic Bank

New Purchases: RF,

RF, Added Positions: APD, QCOM, CRM, UNH, MDLZ, ROST, HON, MRK, LOW, FB, BSX, ELAN, AMZN,

APD, QCOM, CRM, UNH, MDLZ, ROST, HON, MRK, LOW, FB, BSX, ELAN, AMZN, Reduced Positions: AMAT, FRC, CME, CHTR, FIS, DIS, PEP, JPM, SPGI, JNJ, V, VRTX, URI,

AMAT, FRC, CME, CHTR, FIS, DIS, PEP, JPM, SPGI, JNJ, V, VRTX, URI, Sold Out: ALXN, SPLK,

Investment company Elfun Trusts Current Portfolio ) buys Regions Financial Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Mondelez International Inc, sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Applied Materials Inc, First Republic Bank, Splunk Inc, CME Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,. As of 2021Q1, Elfun Trusts owns 44 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 963,035 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 54,800 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,361,200 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 80,200 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,047,121 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.79%

Elfun Trusts initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.95 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $19.55. The stock is now traded at around $22.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 3,547,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elfun Trusts added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 559.15%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $294.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 248,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elfun Trusts added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $135.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 734,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elfun Trusts added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 31.23%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $217.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 273,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elfun Trusts added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 21.17%. The purchase prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,044,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elfun Trusts sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Elfun Trusts sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.

Elfun Trusts reduced to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 33.82%. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.09%. Elfun Trusts still held 834,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elfun Trusts reduced to a holding in First Republic Bank by 27.45%. The sale prices were between $144.99 and $178.23, with an estimated average price of $161.86. The stock is now traded at around $187.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Elfun Trusts still held 428,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elfun Trusts reduced to a holding in CME Group Inc by 30.06%. The sale prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $203.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Elfun Trusts still held 212,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elfun Trusts reduced to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 24.66%. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $678.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Elfun Trusts still held 72,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elfun Trusts reduced to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 24.3%. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $153.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Elfun Trusts still held 326,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.