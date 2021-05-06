Logo
KVH Ships Record Number of VSAT Units in First Quarter 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Second consecutive quarter of record shipments for the #1 maritime VSAT provider by units

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., ( KVHI), announced today that it shipped more than 500 VSAT satellite communications systems during the first three months of 2021, marking the second consecutive record quarter for VSAT shipments.

The company also announced that it had shipped more than 12,500 aggregate VSAT units since first introducing its mini-VSAT BroadbandSM network and TracPhone VSAT communications antenna systems in 2007.

KVHs recent record VSAT shipments come as the maritime industry is adopting digitalization as a way to optimize operations, with many fleets and commercial vessels migrating from slower legacy L-band satellite communications systems to faster VSAT systems operating on new high-throughput satellites (HTS).

The newly released Prospects for Maritime Satellite Communications, 2021, by Euroconsult notes that KVH is the market share leader by units in maritime VSAT as of the end of 2020.

Describing KVHs recent success, KVH CEO Martin Kits van Heyningen, says: The increasing reliance on VSAT connectivity throughout the maritime industry has increased the demand for our TracPhone VSAT systems and connectivity and our commitment to providing affordable airtime, fast data speeds, network security, IoT proactive monitoring, and value-added services.

KVH manufactures a complete line of advanced HTS antenna systems designed for a wide range of yacht and vessel types. The 37 cm diameter TracPhone V3-HTS and TracPhone V30 are fast, ultra-compact Ku-band maritime VSAT antennas designed to deliver data speeds as fast as 6 Mbps up/2 Mbps down; the TracPhone V7-HTS is a 60 cm diameter Ku-band antenna designed to deliver data speeds as fast as 10 Mbps down/3 Mbps up; and the TracPhone V11-HTS is a 1 meter Ku/C-band maritime VSAT antenna, designed to deliver worldwide data speeds as fast as 20 Mbps down/3 Mbps up.

KVH is a mobile tech innovator that provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the award-winning TracPhone and TracVisionproduct lines, the global mini-VSAT Broadband network, and AgilePlans Connectivity as a Service (CaaS). The companys KVH Media Group provides news, sports, and entertainment content with such brands as NEWSlink and SPORTSlink.

Note to Editors: For more information about KVH VSAT systems, please visit kvh.com/connectivity. High-resolution images of KVH products are available at the KVH Press Room Image Library, kvh.com/Press-Room/Image-Library.

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, with innovative technology designed to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

KVH Industries, Inc., has used, registered, or applied to register its trademarks in the U.S.A. and other countries around the world, including but not limited to the following marks: KVH, mini-VSAT Broadband, TracPhone, TracVision, AgilePlans, NEWSlink, and SPORTSlink. All other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.

For further information, please contact:
Jill Connors
Sr. Manager, Media & Industry Analyst Relations
KVH Industries, Inc.
Tel: +1 401 851 3824
[email protected]


