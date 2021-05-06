Logo
Crimson Wine Group Names Wine Industry Executive Annette Alvarez-Peters to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

NAPA, Calif., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. ( CWGL) today announced that Annette Alvarez-Peters has been appointed to the companys board of directors, succeeding Craig Williams, who is retiring from the Crimson board, effective immediately.

Alvarez-Peters brings to Crimson extensive managerial and merchandising experience in the wine and spirits business. She is the founder of annette a.p. Wine & Spirit Inc., a consultancy focused on business development and merchandising for the wine and spirits industry. Alvarez-Peters previously held a 37-year career with Costco Wholesale, including 25 years in the Beverage Alcohol Department, retiring as Assistant Vice President and General Merchandise Manager.

A top leader in the industry, Alvarez-Peters has been recognized by M. Shanken Communications, publisher of Wine Spectator; Wine Business Monthly; Decanter; and Wine Enthusiast. She holds the Diploma Certification from Wine & Spirits Education Trust and the Certified Wine Educator designation from Society of Wine Educators.

We are delighted that Annette has joined our board and look forward to valuable new perspectives she will bring to Crimson, John D. Cumming, Chairman, said. On behalf of the entire board and management team, I also wish to acknowledge and thank Craig Williams, who will remain available to us on as as-needed consulting basis, for the many contributions he has made to our company.

About Crimson Wine Group

Based in the Napa Valley, Crimson Wine Group crafts benchmark wines from exceptional vineyards in premier wine-growing regions throughout the United States. The company owns and manages approximately 1,000 acres of vineyard land across six distinct regions, along with a diverse collection of exceptional domestic estates and wine brands, including Pine Ridge Vineyards (Napa, Calif.), Seghesio Family Vineyards (Healdsburg, Calif.), Archery Summit (Dayton, Ore.), Chamisal Vineyards (San Luis Obispo, Calif.), Double Canyon (West Richland, Wash.), Seven Hills Winery (Walla Walla, Wash.) and Malene Wines (Santa Luis Obispo, Calif.) For more information, please visit www.CrimsonWineGroup.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Crimson Wine Group
Tina Hilger
707.260.0910
[email protected]

PondelWilkinson Inc.
Roger Pondel
310.279.5965
[email protected]

