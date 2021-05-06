Logo
Utah.gov Redesign Helps Utahns Conduct State Business Easily

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image



Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (

NYSE:TYL, Financial) today announced the redesign of the state of Utahs official website, Utah.gov, developed by NIC+Utah. The site redesign represents a significant improvement over the previous version of Utah.gov and continues Utahs history of providing superior digital services and improved user experience.



Our administration is focusing on fundamentally changing the way government interacts with people, giving them access to more information and more data than they have ever had before," said Utah Governor Spencer Cox. The improvements to Utah.gov are designed to present information and services in a way that both make sense and make it easy to parse through. Utah.gov simplifies interactions with Utah government and makes information accessible to help people make decisions in their own lives.



The redesign was based on extensive analysis of current usage and research into key user groups, including younger adult users who may be conducting services with the government for the first time. The result is a more intuitive digital experience. Enhancements were made to improve the sites performance, including how quickly pages load.



A convenient online chatbot help tool called Porter assists users in finding popular services on the site. The site has also been optimized to better connect users to Utah.gov services through a Google or other search engine search. The redesigned Utah.gov continues to feature photography from some of the states many scenic locales.



Utah.gov provides vital infrastructure for Utah residents," said Governor Cox. "Whether you live on the Wasatch Front, in southern Utah, or in one of our great rural communities, Utah.gov provides equal opportunity to access necessary state services.



NIC Utah, part of NIC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tyler Technologies, worked with the state of Utah on the redesign.



More than 2.3 million users visited Utah.gov in 2020 to find information about employment, careers, and starting or growing businesses as well as to conduct other transactions like vehicle registration renewals and professional licensing. Utah.gov is also one of the most frequently awarded state government websites. To date, Utah.gov has been recognized with more than 280 awards. To learn more, visit Utah.gov.



About Tyler Technologies and NIC



Acquired by Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) on April 21, 2021, NIC is a leader in digital government solutions and payments, partnering with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government. NIC and Tyler are united in their mission to empower public sector entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005977/en/

