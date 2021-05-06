Logo
SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) Offers Two Intellectual Properties, OriginatorX & Granularchain; Opportunity in What IBM is Stating to be a Trillion Dollar Plus Market

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

New York, NY, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire-- SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (

SMKG, Financial) offers two intellectual properties for tokenizing patents issuance: OriginatorX and Granularchain: an opportunity in what IBM is stating to be a trillion dollar plus market for patent tokenization.

Noteworthy source news: IBM is turning patents into NFTs -- says its a future trillion plus dollar market:

https://cryptoslate-com.cdn.ampproject.org/c/s/cryptoslate.com/ibm-is-turning-patents-into-nfts-calls-it-a-future-trillion-dollar-market/amp/

Source excerpt: IBM Unlocking a $1 trillion market: According to Spangenberg, only 2-5% of patents translate into $180 billion of value in the market. However, traditional patents are notoriously difficult to manage, value, and transact to be treated as a liquid asset. In this light, NFTs represent an opportunity to make the sector much more transparent and cost-efficient, unlocking a $1 trillionor moremarket.

The use of NFTs to represent patents will help create completely new ways to interact with IP [intellectual property]. This is expected to benefit not only large enterprises that have significant intellectual property, but it will bring new opportunities to small and medium enterprises and even individual IP owners, Spangenberg explained.

As stated by the CEO of SMKG, Massimo Barone, This is a remarkable precedent to see confirmed that the market size potential to capitalize on as we move forward. Until now, the Patent market size was immeasurable or valuation target not clearly distinguishable, but thanks to Enterprise companies like IBM setting the Token Patent market size at $1Trillion plus. At SMKG, we are now able to quantify our investments into developing and IP strategy for our targets and showcase to investors and stakeholders our internal expert opinions on the true valuation of our proprietary portfolio of 16 Fintech and PayTech applications. This benchmark by IBM allows us to showcase that 3 of our blockchain and tokenizing solutions have a potential market target opportunity in a 1 Trillion USD market. We were already excited in working in collaboration with several partners on tokenizing patents and registered formulas with our two platforms, and preparing the offering potential on listed crypto exchanges. We know with this current market validation by IBM to publicly disclose a market value potential to global markets set us way ahead of the market with future ready solutions to accelerate our offerings with clients.

At SMKG, we thrive on demonstrating facts and statistics to develop valuation models to benchmark the potential market size opportunities for each of our 16 marketplace technologies. It happens in many cases where we develop a technology with little discoverable valuation for market size and growth which makes it difficult for investors or stakeholders to truly comprehend what we are establishing as we build the IP future of SMKG in Fintech, Retail and Workforce management by enabling payments and blockchain tokenization."

About:SMKG
SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (

SMKG, Financial) an industry leader in specialized industry e-commerce, cloud and mobility applications to the global PayTech and FinTech markets. SMKG is an entrepreneurial boutique technology company, providing business intelligence, blockchain and digital transformation strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for banking, enterprises, retail e-wallets, digital id, e-KYC, digital workforce, events management, edtech, telemedicine and ride-booking industries. For more info visit www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com or visit our business applications marketplace at www.Emphasispay.com.

We seek a safe harbor.

CONTACT: Massimo Barone CEO [email protected]

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. SMKG

Ph: 1-844-843-7296 [email protected]

