WSFS Bank Promotes Six Associates to Senior Vice President Positions

WILMINGTON, Del., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation ( WSFS), is pleased to announce the promotion of six Associates from business lines across the organization to Senior Vice President (SVP).

The following Associates have been promoted to Senior Vice President:

Pamela Peters Arms SVP, Relationship Manager

SVP, Relationship Manager Douglas Blackman SVP, Senior Credit Officer

SVP, Senior Credit Officer Dennis Moyer SVP, Senior Credit Officer

SVP, Senior Credit Officer Randy Nachman SVP, Director of Mortgage Operations

SVP, Director of Mortgage Operations Scott Swingle SVP, Team Lead Business Banking

SVP, Team Lead Business Banking Terence Young SVP, Enterprise Risk Manager

Developing our strong bench of senior leaders underpins our succession planning initiative, said Michael L. Conklin, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. These individuals, in varied roles with distinct responsibilities, have made significant contributions to the growth and success of WSFS. This group of newly appointed SVPs demonstrate the values and mission of our Company.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of March 31, 2021, WSFS Financial Corporation had $14.7 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $24.7 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 111 offices, 88 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (51), Delaware (42), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect, Cypress Capital Management, LLC (Cypress), Christiana Trust Company of Delaware, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

