Meredith Corporation Reveals New Programming Slate of Premium Content, Driven By Real-Time Insights & Imagination

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the IAB NewFronts, Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP), the nation's leading food, lifestyle and entertainment media company, reaching nearly 95% of American women, unveils its new slate of premium programming informed by insights from its rich, first-party data and predictive intelligence capabilities. The company will also present at the IAB Podcast Upfronts on May 12.

Creating more ways for consumers to engage with its celebrated brands, Meredith is introducing video series, including Ayesha Curry's One and Done and Entertainment Weekly's Wonder Women, podcasts such as PEOPLE in the '90s and new OTT and social programming aimed at the 69% of millennial and 54% of GenZ women it reaches across platforms. In partnership with the Association of National Advertisers' SeeHer movement championing women, Meredith reveals SeeHer: Multiplicity and a portfolio-wide new franchise called She Rises as part of its content slate, underscoring its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

"Meredith serves the fundamental needs and passions of American women, many of whom are primary household decision makers. The enormous demand for our food, parenting, health, home, lifestyle and entertainment content and experiences across our channels demonstrates how in sync our brands are with our massive audiences today," said National Media Group President Catherine Levene. "We're proud to participate in both the NewFronts and Podcast Upfronts, two marquee industry events that reflect our commitment to innovative digital content and production across platforms."

Meredith's digital engagement rose 16% and video views across owned-and-operated sites climbed 45% year-over-year from January through December 2020, according to Google Analytics. At the same time, Meredith's content drove over $1.2 billion in retail sales from our shopper and ecommerce capabilities.

The company is introducing the Video Accountability Suite, a variety of measurement tools aimed at proving video advertisers' performance.

"Measuring lift for advertisers and their positive campaign results across our video programming is a significant Meredith offering. Our new suite of measurement solutions demonstrate advertising impact against their chosen KPIs, including brand awareness, purchase intent or driving retail sales," said Alysia Borsa, President of Meredith Digital. "We continue to double down on employing our rich, proprietary first-party data and insights, which enable us to understand and predict trends. This process which we call Insights & Imagination is the engine behind this new premium programming slate. It results in empowered audiences, while also allowing marketers to integrate into our premium, brand-safe environments, including shoppable video."

"We are fueling viewership across our O&O properties and expanding audience growth across OTT, social channels and voice," Meredith's new Digital Chief Content Officer Amanda Dameron added. "Podcasting is immediate and intimate. It creates a unique space for an authentic, unguarded exchange of ideas and is perfectly suited for our brands."

Highlights of new Meredith programming include:

One and Done with Ayesha Curry PEOPLE

Founder of Sweet July magazine published by Meredith , bestselling author, lifestyle expert and super foodie Ayesha Curry shares her favorite "one pot, one pan" recipes in this new cooking series designed for busy people.

Founder of Sweet July magazine published by , bestselling author, lifestyle expert and super foodie shares her favorite "one pot, one pan" recipes in this new cooking series designed for busy people. PEOPLE in the '90s PEOPLE

Hosted by PEOPLE's Deputy West Coast Editor Jason Sheeler and Style & Beauty Director Andrea Lavinthal , PEOPLE in the '90s is a podcast (and accompanying video series) launching June 3 .

Hosted by PEOPLE's Deputy West Coast Editor and Style & Beauty Director , PEOPLE in the '90s is a podcast (and accompanying video series) launching . SeeHer Story PEOPLE

Returning for a third season, this weekly series hosted by Katie Couric will profile groundbreaking women who have shaped history and culture, such as Vice President Kamala Harris , Sandra Oh and Amy Van Dyken .

Returning for a third season, this weekly series hosted by will profile groundbreaking women who have shaped history and culture, such as and . SeeHer Multiplicity PARENTS, Health, PEOPLE en Espaol , PARENTS Latina

The program shines a spotlight on the juggling act many multicultural women perform and on how layered identities are the source of strength and resilience.

, The program shines a spotlight on the juggling act many multicultural women perform and on how layered identities are the source of strength and resilience. She Rises: Reinvention PEOPLE

Women are shifting careers, education plans and family structures, particularly as we reemerge after the pandemic. She Rises: Reinvention profiles everyday women as they overcome obstacles to pursue their true callings.

Women are shifting careers, education plans and family structures, particularly as we reemerge after the pandemic. She Rises: Reinvention profiles everyday women as they overcome obstacles to pursue their true callings. SeeHer: Wonder Women Entertainment Weekly

This docu-series highlights women who have led seismic shifts in the entertainment industry both on and off screen from fighting gender stereotypes to advocating for equal pay and diversity.

This docu-series highlights women who have led seismic shifts in the entertainment industry both on and off screen from fighting gender stereotypes to advocating for equal pay and diversity. The New Parenthood PEOPLE and PARENTS

This co-branded series of programming brings together PEOPLE's extraordinary access to celebrities and PARENTS' unparalleled authority around family.

This co-branded series of programming brings together PEOPLE's extraordinary access to celebrities and PARENTS' unparalleled authority around family. Paola Presents FOOD & WINE

Pastry chef and James Beard Award finalist Paola Velez shares her expert and irreverent culinary advice. The first episode of her culinary adventure is called Pastries with Paola.

Pastry chef and Award finalist shares her expert and irreverent culinary advice. The first episode of her culinary adventure is called Pastries with Paola. Three Ways Allrecipes and FOOD & WINE

Follow a trio of global chefs as they shop for and cook with the same main ingredient. The result is a regional history lesson surrounding authentic, international cuisine.

Follow a trio of global chefs as they shop for and cook with the same main ingredient. The result is a regional history lesson surrounding authentic, international cuisine. What's Cooking with Southern Living

An intimate behind-the-scenes experience in the Southern Living test kitchen, brought to you by the ultimate authority on Southern cuisine.

An intimate behind-the-scenes experience in the Southern Living test kitchen, brought to you by the ultimate authority on Southern cuisine. Home Upgrade Better Homes & Gardens and REAL SIMPLE

Through her design expertise, stylemaker Riche Holmes Grant will empower viewers to tackle DIY projects with her expert instruction and encouragement.

Through her design expertise, stylemaker will empower viewers to tackle DIY projects with her expert instruction and encouragement. Meet Me in the Middle Travel + Leisure

Two loved ones reunite for the first time since the pandemic at a road-trip-ready destination.

Two loved ones reunite for the first time since the pandemic at a road-trip-ready destination. Beauty from Within InStyle, PEOPLE en Espaol and REAL SIMPLE

Instyle.com's Senior Beauty Editor Kayla Greaves explores the connection between self-care and feeling beautiful.

Instyle.com's Senior Beauty Editor explores the connection between self-care and feeling beautiful. 21 Days Health and SHAPE

Bad habits are hard to break. We follow the journeys of those seeking to alter their pattern behaviors over a compelling and complicated three-week period.

On May 12, Meredith will share its slate of audio programming at the IAB Podcast Upfronts. The company has introduced 15 new podcasts or seasons in the past year. Highlights of Meredith's lineup of podcasts include:

PEOPLE IN THE '90s with co-hosts Jason Sheeler , PEOPLE Deputy West Coast Editor, and Andrea Lavinthal , PEOPLE Style & Beauty Director. Each episode will center on one issue of PEOPLE from 19901999. PEOPLE catches up with its favorite stars such as Tori Spelling , Jennie Garth , Elizabeth Hurley , Jamie Lee Curtis , Julia Stiles and Paula Abdul and swoons (again) over beloved, flannel-shirted couples. The show will revisit overlooked, overhyped or underrated pop culture gold. 12 episodes will launch June 3 .

with co-hosts PEOPLE Deputy West Coast Editor, and , PEOPLE Style & Beauty Director. Each episode will center on one issue of PEOPLE from 19901999. PEOPLE catches up with its favorite stars such as , , , , and and swoons (again) over beloved, flannel-shirted couples. The show will revisit overlooked, overhyped or underrated pop culture gold. 12 episodes will launch . PEOPLE: ME BECOMING MOM

Celebrity moms sit down with Zo Ruderman , PEOPLE's Head of Digital, to share their personal stories about the road to motherhood.

, PEOPLE's Head of Digital, to share their personal stories about the road to motherhood. PEOPLE EVERY DAY with host and PEOPLE Editor-at-Large Janine Rubenstein .

with host and PEOPLE Editor-at-Large INSTYLE: LADIES FIRST with Editor in Chief Laura Brown .

with Editor in Chief TRAVEL + LEISURE: LETS GO TOGETHER with travel expert, journalist and host Kellee Edwards .

with travel expert, journalist and host SOUTHERN LIVING: BISCUITS & JAM with host and Editor in Chief Sid Evans .

with host and Editor in Chief REAL SIMPLE: MONEY CONFIDENTIAL with millennial money expert Stefanie O'Connell Rodriguez .

with millennial money expert PARENTS: THAT NEW MOM LIFE with hosts Editor in Chief of PARENTS Latina Grace Bastidas and Instagrammer and blogger behind The Perfect Mom Desiree Fortin .

with hosts Editor in Chief of PARENTS Latina and Instagrammer and blogger behind The Perfect Mom ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: WHAT TO WATCH with host Gerrad Hall , Senior TV Editor of EW.

ABOUT MEREDITHCORPORATION

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP), a leading media company for nearly 120 years, produces service journalism that engages audiences with essential, inspiring, and trusted content. Meredith reaches consumers where they are across multiple platforms, including digital, video, magazine, and broadcast television. Meredith's National Media Group reaches nearly 95 percent of all U.S. women and more than 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month through such iconic brands as PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Allrecipes, Southern Living, and REAL SIMPLE. Meredith's premium digital network reaches more than 150 million consumers each month. The company is the No. 1 U.S. magazine operator, with 36 million subscribers, and the No. 2 global licensor with robust brand licensing activities that include a Better Homes & Gardens partnership with Walmart. Meredith's Local Media Group portfolio includes 17 television stations, reaching 11 percent of U.S. households and 30 million viewers. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 markets, including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis, and Portland, and 13 stations in the Top 50.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meredith-corporation-reveals-new-programming-slate-of-premium-content-driven-by-real-time-insights--imagination-301285882.html

SOURCE Meredith Corporation