AT&T Announces Availability of Super-Fast 5G+ Service at Lumen Field

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

AT&T's 5G+ available for customers to experience while attending games and other events

First responders gain access to 5G+ on FirstNet, America's public safety network

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, May 6, 2021

SEATTLE, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

What's the news? We're taking the fan experience to the next level with the introduction of AT&T 5G+ at Lumen Field. 5G+ is AT&T's name for 5G delivered using millimeter wave spectrum, which is ideal for high-traffic areas. That means the players on the field won't be the only ones putting up unprecedented performances.

Why is this important? AT&T customers with a compatible device and qualifying plan will now have access to the super-fast speeds and increased connectivity ideal for popular venues like Lumen Field.1

Who can use this? AT&T 5G+ will enable incredible innovation and unlock immersive experiences, especially when more fans are permitted inside the stadium to celebrate memorable plays and big Seattle wins.

In addition to fans, first responders on FirstNet including agencies like Seattle Fire Department will also have access to 5G+ at Lumen Field. They will maintain voice communication through always-on priority and preemption on LTE and the intuitive FirstNet network will determine the best route for data traffic, whether that's 5G+ or LTE spectrum.

Where can I get it? AT&T 5G+ is available in parts of 38 cities and more than 20 venues across the country. Learn more about AT&T's 5G network at att.com/5gforyou and see AT&T's 5G coverage in Seattle and Western Washington here.

What is FirstNet? FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America's first responders and the extended public safety community. It is built with AT&T in public-private partnership with the federal government. Our approach to 5G+ for public safety is unlike anything else, and the FirstNet network is providing public safety with truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it. These advanced capabilities help fire, EMS and law enforcement personnel save lives and protect their communities. Check out FirstNet.com for more about the value FirstNet is bringing to public safety.

"We're taking sports and the fan experience to the next level with AT&T 5G+ at Lumen Field. Not only will fans be treated to super-fast speeds, they'll really enjoy the in-game enhancements that will come with increased connectivity. We can't wait for Seattle sports fans to experience games with the enhancements that come with AT&T 5G+!" - Karin Garrido, VPGM, AT&T Pacific States

1 5G+ is not available in all parts of Lumen Field and requires compatible device and plan.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

About AT&T Communications
We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T). For more information, please visit us at att.com.

AT&T Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/AT&T Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/att-announces-availability-of-super-fast-5g-service-at-lumen-field-301285900.html

SOURCE AT&T Communications

