Matthews Japan Fund Buys Fanuc Corp, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, Toyota Industries Corp, Sells East Japan Railway Co, Tokio Marine Holdings Inc, Makita Corp

Investment company Matthews Japan Fund Current Portfolio ) buys Fanuc Corp, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, Toyota Industries Corp, AGC Inc, Nitori Holdings Co, sells East Japan Railway Co, Tokio Marine Holdings Inc, Makita Corp, Fast Retailing Co, M3 Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthews Japan Fund. As of 2021Q1, Matthews Japan Fund owns 46 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd (4063) - 525,000 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98% Sony Group Corp (6758) - 786,200 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (6098) - 1,218,200 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.36% TDK Corp (6762) - 428,400 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. SMC Corp (6273) - 96,700 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio.

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in Fanuc Corp. The purchase prices were between $25195 and $29050, with an estimated average price of $27079.6. The stock is now traded at around $25175.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 192,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $3159 and $4343, with an estimated average price of $3684.59. The stock is now traded at around $3802.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 1,215,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in Toyota Industries Corp. The purchase prices were between $8150 and $10220, with an estimated average price of $9214.38. The stock is now traded at around $8750.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 437,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in AGC Inc. The purchase prices were between $3555 and $4685, with an estimated average price of $3963.91. The stock is now traded at around $4980.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 765,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in JMDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $4880 and $5950, with an estimated average price of $5276.33. The stock is now traded at around $4875.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 423,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3010 and $3750, with an estimated average price of $3346.81. The stock is now traded at around $2787.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 556,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Nitori Holdings Co Ltd by 99.30%. The purchase prices were between $18995 and $22990, with an estimated average price of $21023.2. The stock is now traded at around $19610.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 226,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Olympus Corp by 63.04%. The purchase prices were between $1889.5 and $2447.5, with an estimated average price of $2191.79. The stock is now traded at around $2247.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,801,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Ibiden Co Ltd by 36.90%. The purchase prices were between $4330 and $5240, with an estimated average price of $4871.64. The stock is now traded at around $5180.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 965,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Daikin Industries Ltd by 70.52%. The purchase prices were between $20720 and $23950, with an estimated average price of $22565.5. The stock is now traded at around $21930.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Roland Corp by 87.40%. The purchase prices were between $3150 and $4280, with an estimated average price of $3769.53. The stock is now traded at around $4595.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 516,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Direct Marketing MiX Inc by 81.19%. The purchase prices were between $2623 and $3735, with an estimated average price of $3207.38. The stock is now traded at around $3265.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 606,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in East Japan Railway Co. The sale prices were between $6488 and $8518, with an estimated average price of $7483.45.

Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5129 and $5701, with an estimated average price of $5434.28.

Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in Makita Corp. The sale prices were between $4535 and $5310, with an estimated average price of $4879.53.

Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in Fast Retailing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $83740 and $109550, with an estimated average price of $94440.

Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $3200 and $3845, with an estimated average price of $3560.16.

Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $3582 and $4306, with an estimated average price of $3809.95.

Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in M3 Inc by 56.03%. The sale prices were between $7264 and $10565, with an estimated average price of $8817.5. The stock is now traded at around $7577.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.7%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 230,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in PeptiDream Inc by 42.27%. The sale prices were between $4820 and $6510, with an estimated average price of $5530.08. The stock is now traded at around $4685.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.16%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 508,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in Nidec Corp by 40.41%. The sale prices were between $12170 and $15055, with an estimated average price of $13833. The stock is now traded at around $12655.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 209,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 47.16%. The sale prices were between $4318 and $5894, with an estimated average price of $5095.89. The stock is now traded at around $4101.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 353,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in Nintendo Co Ltd by 32.45%. The sale prices were between $58830 and $68610, with an estimated average price of $64047.3. The stock is now traded at around $62690.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.81%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 43,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in Marui Group Co Ltd by 31.36%. The sale prices were between $1719 and $2294, with an estimated average price of $1998.89. The stock is now traded at around $2046.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 1,430,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.