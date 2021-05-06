Matthews Japan Fund Buys Fanuc Corp, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, Toyota Industries Corp, Sells East Japan Railway Co, Tokio Marine Holdings Inc, Makita Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Matthews Japan Fund Buys Fanuc Corp, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, Toyota Industries Corp, Sells East Japan Railway Co, Tokio Marine Holdings Inc, Makita Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Matthews Japan Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Fanuc Corp, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, Toyota Industries Corp, AGC Inc, Nitori Holdings Co, sells East Japan Railway Co, Tokio Marine Holdings Inc, Makita Corp, Fast Retailing Co, M3 Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthews Japan Fund. As of 2021Q1, Matthews Japan Fund owns 46 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Matthews Japan Fund's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matthews+japan+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Matthews Japan Fund
  1. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd (4063) - 525,000 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98%
  2. Sony Group Corp (6758) - 786,200 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio.
  3. Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (6098) - 1,218,200 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.36%
  4. TDK Corp (6762) - 428,400 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio.
  5. SMC Corp (6273) - 96,700 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Fanuc Corp (6954)

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in Fanuc Corp. The purchase prices were between $25195 and $29050, with an estimated average price of $27079.6. The stock is now traded at around $25175.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 192,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (8316)

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $3159 and $4343, with an estimated average price of $3684.59. The stock is now traded at around $3802.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 1,215,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Toyota Industries Corp (6201)

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in Toyota Industries Corp. The purchase prices were between $8150 and $10220, with an estimated average price of $9214.38. The stock is now traded at around $8750.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 437,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AGC Inc (5201)

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in AGC Inc. The purchase prices were between $3555 and $4685, with an estimated average price of $3963.91. The stock is now traded at around $4980.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 765,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JMDC Inc (4483)

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in JMDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $4880 and $5950, with an estimated average price of $5276.33. The stock is now traded at around $4875.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 423,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd (4568)

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3010 and $3750, with an estimated average price of $3346.81. The stock is now traded at around $2787.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 556,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nitori Holdings Co Ltd (9843)

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Nitori Holdings Co Ltd by 99.30%. The purchase prices were between $18995 and $22990, with an estimated average price of $21023.2. The stock is now traded at around $19610.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 226,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Olympus Corp (7733)

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Olympus Corp by 63.04%. The purchase prices were between $1889.5 and $2447.5, with an estimated average price of $2191.79. The stock is now traded at around $2247.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,801,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ibiden Co Ltd (4062)

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Ibiden Co Ltd by 36.90%. The purchase prices were between $4330 and $5240, with an estimated average price of $4871.64. The stock is now traded at around $5180.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 965,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Daikin Industries Ltd (6367)

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Daikin Industries Ltd by 70.52%. The purchase prices were between $20720 and $23950, with an estimated average price of $22565.5. The stock is now traded at around $21930.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Roland Corp (7944)

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Roland Corp by 87.40%. The purchase prices were between $3150 and $4280, with an estimated average price of $3769.53. The stock is now traded at around $4595.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 516,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Direct Marketing MiX Inc (7354)

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Direct Marketing MiX Inc by 81.19%. The purchase prices were between $2623 and $3735, with an estimated average price of $3207.38. The stock is now traded at around $3265.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 606,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: East Japan Railway Co (9020)

Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in East Japan Railway Co. The sale prices were between $6488 and $8518, with an estimated average price of $7483.45.

Sold Out: Tokio Marine Holdings Inc (8766)

Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5129 and $5701, with an estimated average price of $5434.28.

Sold Out: Makita Corp (6586)

Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in Makita Corp. The sale prices were between $4535 and $5310, with an estimated average price of $4879.53.

Sold Out: Fast Retailing Co Ltd (9983)

Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in Fast Retailing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $83740 and $109550, with an estimated average price of $94440.

Sold Out: ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp (4739)

Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $3200 and $3845, with an estimated average price of $3560.16.

Sold Out: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4502)

Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $3582 and $4306, with an estimated average price of $3809.95.

Reduced: M3 Inc (2413)

Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in M3 Inc by 56.03%. The sale prices were between $7264 and $10565, with an estimated average price of $8817.5. The stock is now traded at around $7577.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.7%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 230,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: PeptiDream Inc (4587)

Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in PeptiDream Inc by 42.27%. The sale prices were between $4820 and $6510, with an estimated average price of $5530.08. The stock is now traded at around $4685.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.16%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 508,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Nidec Corp (6594)

Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in Nidec Corp by 40.41%. The sale prices were between $12170 and $15055, with an estimated average price of $13833. The stock is now traded at around $12655.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 209,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4519)

Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 47.16%. The sale prices were between $4318 and $5894, with an estimated average price of $5095.89. The stock is now traded at around $4101.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 353,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Nintendo Co Ltd (7974)

Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in Nintendo Co Ltd by 32.45%. The sale prices were between $58830 and $68610, with an estimated average price of $64047.3. The stock is now traded at around $62690.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.81%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 43,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Marui Group Co Ltd (8252)

Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in Marui Group Co Ltd by 31.36%. The sale prices were between $1719 and $2294, with an estimated average price of $1998.89. The stock is now traded at around $2046.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 1,430,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Matthews Japan Fund. Also check out:

1. Matthews Japan Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Matthews Japan Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Matthews Japan Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Matthews Japan Fund keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider