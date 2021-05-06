Matthews Japan Fund Buys Fanuc Corp, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, Toyota Industries Corp, Sells East Japan Railway Co, Tokio Marine Holdings Inc, Makita Corp

- New Purchases: 6954, 8316, 6201, 5201, 4483, 4568, 2264,
- Added Positions: 9843, 7733, 4062, 6367, 7944, 7354, 4684, 6098, 8591, 8750, 9697, 4063, 4716, 4443, 4478, 7741,
- Reduced Positions: 2413, 4587, 6594, 4519, 7974, 8252, 2127, 2175, 4543, 6146, 6861, 9435, 8771,
- Sold Out: 9020, 8766, 6586, 9983, 4739, 4502, 4488, 4168, 4165, 4435,
For the details of Matthews Japan Fund's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matthews+japan+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Matthews Japan Fund
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd (4063) - 525,000 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98%
- Sony Group Corp (6758) - 786,200 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio.
- Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (6098) - 1,218,200 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.36%
- TDK Corp (6762) - 428,400 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio.
- SMC Corp (6273) - 96,700 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio.
Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in Fanuc Corp. The purchase prices were between $25195 and $29050, with an estimated average price of $27079.6. The stock is now traded at around $25175.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 192,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (8316)
Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $3159 and $4343, with an estimated average price of $3684.59. The stock is now traded at around $3802.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 1,215,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Toyota Industries Corp (6201)
Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in Toyota Industries Corp. The purchase prices were between $8150 and $10220, with an estimated average price of $9214.38. The stock is now traded at around $8750.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 437,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AGC Inc (5201)
Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in AGC Inc. The purchase prices were between $3555 and $4685, with an estimated average price of $3963.91. The stock is now traded at around $4980.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 765,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: JMDC Inc (4483)
Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in JMDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $4880 and $5950, with an estimated average price of $5276.33. The stock is now traded at around $4875.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 423,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd (4568)
Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3010 and $3750, with an estimated average price of $3346.81. The stock is now traded at around $2787.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 556,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nitori Holdings Co Ltd (9843)
Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Nitori Holdings Co Ltd by 99.30%. The purchase prices were between $18995 and $22990, with an estimated average price of $21023.2. The stock is now traded at around $19610.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 226,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Olympus Corp (7733)
Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Olympus Corp by 63.04%. The purchase prices were between $1889.5 and $2447.5, with an estimated average price of $2191.79. The stock is now traded at around $2247.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,801,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ibiden Co Ltd (4062)
Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Ibiden Co Ltd by 36.90%. The purchase prices were between $4330 and $5240, with an estimated average price of $4871.64. The stock is now traded at around $5180.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 965,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Daikin Industries Ltd (6367)
Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Daikin Industries Ltd by 70.52%. The purchase prices were between $20720 and $23950, with an estimated average price of $22565.5. The stock is now traded at around $21930.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Roland Corp (7944)
Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Roland Corp by 87.40%. The purchase prices were between $3150 and $4280, with an estimated average price of $3769.53. The stock is now traded at around $4595.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 516,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Direct Marketing MiX Inc (7354)
Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Direct Marketing MiX Inc by 81.19%. The purchase prices were between $2623 and $3735, with an estimated average price of $3207.38. The stock is now traded at around $3265.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 606,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: East Japan Railway Co (9020)
Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in East Japan Railway Co. The sale prices were between $6488 and $8518, with an estimated average price of $7483.45.Sold Out: Tokio Marine Holdings Inc (8766)
Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5129 and $5701, with an estimated average price of $5434.28.Sold Out: Makita Corp (6586)
Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in Makita Corp. The sale prices were between $4535 and $5310, with an estimated average price of $4879.53.Sold Out: Fast Retailing Co Ltd (9983)
Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in Fast Retailing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $83740 and $109550, with an estimated average price of $94440.Sold Out: ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp (4739)
Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $3200 and $3845, with an estimated average price of $3560.16.Sold Out: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4502)
Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $3582 and $4306, with an estimated average price of $3809.95.Reduced: M3 Inc (2413)
Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in M3 Inc by 56.03%. The sale prices were between $7264 and $10565, with an estimated average price of $8817.5. The stock is now traded at around $7577.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.7%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 230,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: PeptiDream Inc (4587)
Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in PeptiDream Inc by 42.27%. The sale prices were between $4820 and $6510, with an estimated average price of $5530.08. The stock is now traded at around $4685.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.16%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 508,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Nidec Corp (6594)
Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in Nidec Corp by 40.41%. The sale prices were between $12170 and $15055, with an estimated average price of $13833. The stock is now traded at around $12655.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 209,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4519)
Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 47.16%. The sale prices were between $4318 and $5894, with an estimated average price of $5095.89. The stock is now traded at around $4101.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 353,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Nintendo Co Ltd (7974)
Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in Nintendo Co Ltd by 32.45%. The sale prices were between $58830 and $68610, with an estimated average price of $64047.3. The stock is now traded at around $62690.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.81%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 43,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Marui Group Co Ltd (8252)
Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in Marui Group Co Ltd by 31.36%. The sale prices were between $1719 and $2294, with an estimated average price of $1998.89. The stock is now traded at around $2046.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 1,430,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.
