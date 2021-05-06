Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund Buys Eugene Technology Co, Yageo Corp, Wonik Ips Co, Sells Flat Glass Group Co, Kingdee International Software Group Co, Pharmaron Beijing Co

- New Purchases: 084370, 2327, 500477, 240810, FINCABLES, DQ, 688686, 09995, PAQCU, 01995, 02158,
- Added Positions: SHRIRAMCIT, 145020, 300763, 00522, 531642, 541233, 503100, 09996, LEGN, 3532, MAPI, LALPATHLAB, 5269, 6146, WLCON,
- Reduced Positions: 06865, 00268, 03759, 539876, 505726, 09969, CD, 09922, AJBU, 300253, 600885, 01801,
- Sold Out: 09966, 01233, 082920, 365550, 02500, 058470, 09997, 505714, 543248, HUMAN, ZLAB,
For the details of Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matthews+asia+small+companies+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund
- Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (SHRIRAMCIT) - 597,909 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.95%
- Silergy Corp (6415) - 109,000 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio.
- Andes Technology Corp (6533) - 383,000 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio.
- Phoenix Mills Ltd (503100) - 707,606 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.84%
- SITC International Holdings Co Ltd (01308) - 2,089,000 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio.
Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Eugene Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $33300 and $45400, with an estimated average price of $39326.7. The stock is now traded at around $47900.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 117,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Yageo Corp (2327)
Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Yageo Corp. The purchase prices were between $513 and $637, with an estimated average price of $578.76. The stock is now traded at around $490.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 228,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ashok Leyland Ltd (500477)
Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Ashok Leyland Ltd. The purchase prices were between $99.1 and $135.9, with an estimated average price of $121.62. The stock is now traded at around $112.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 2,724,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wonik Ips Co Ltd (240810)
Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Wonik Ips Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $44300 and $53700, with an estimated average price of $48981.7. The stock is now traded at around $49750.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 92,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Finolex Cables Ltd (FINCABLES)
Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Finolex Cables Ltd. The purchase prices were between $348.5 and $421.05, with an estimated average price of $384.11. The stock is now traded at around $360.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 715,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)
Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.16 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $92.2. The stock is now traded at around $75.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (SHRIRAMCIT)
Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Shriram City Union Finance Ltd by 59.95%. The purchase prices were between $983.15 and $1617.05, with an estimated average price of $1336.33. The stock is now traded at around $1655.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 597,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Hugel Inc (145020)
Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Hugel Inc by 81.43%. The purchase prices were between $160000 and $229856, with an estimated average price of $187350. The stock is now traded at around $181900.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 40,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ginlong Technologies Co Ltd (300763)
Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Ginlong Technologies Co Ltd by 75.85%. The purchase prices were between $129.26 and $219, with an estimated average price of $165.91. The stock is now traded at around $196.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 257,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ASM Pacific Technology Ltd (00522)
Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in ASM Pacific Technology Ltd by 154.44%. The purchase prices were between $92.1 and $131.2, with an estimated average price of $107.95. The stock is now traded at around $112.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 269,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Marico Ltd (531642)
Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Marico Ltd by 69.34%. The purchase prices were between $385.6 and $429.8, with an estimated average price of $410.47. The stock is now traded at around $455.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 811,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd (541233)
Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd by 45.70%. The purchase prices were between $35.75 and $44.7, with an estimated average price of $40.92. The stock is now traded at around $35.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 8,322,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Alphamab Oncology (09966)
Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Alphamab Oncology. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $16.5, with an estimated average price of $13.65.Sold Out: Times China Holdings Ltd (01233)
Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Times China Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.67 and $12.26, with an estimated average price of $10.93.Sold Out: Vitrocell Co Ltd (082920)
Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Vitrocell Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $14550 and $16850, with an estimated average price of $15539.2.Sold Out: ESR Kendall Square REIT (365550)
Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in ESR Kendall Square REIT. The sale prices were between $5150 and $6090, with an estimated average price of $5666.33.Sold Out: Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc (02500)
Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc. The sale prices were between $58.9 and $95.05, with an estimated average price of $73.51.Sold Out: Leeno Industrial Inc (058470)
Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Leeno Industrial Inc. The sale prices were between $135200 and $172100, with an estimated average price of $153300.
