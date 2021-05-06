Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund Buys Eugene Technology Co, Yageo Corp, Wonik Ips Co, Sells Flat Glass Group Co, Kingdee International Software Group Co, Pharmaron Beijing Co

New Purchases: 084370, 2327, 500477, 240810, FINCABLES, DQ, 688686, 09995, PAQCU, 01995, 02158,

Investment company Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund Current Portfolio ) buys Eugene Technology Co, Yageo Corp, Wonik Ips Co, Ashok Leyland, Shriram City Union Finance, sells Flat Glass Group Co, Kingdee International Software Group Co, Pharmaron Beijing Co, Alphamab Oncology, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund. As of 2021Q1, Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund owns 64 stocks with a total value of $209 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (SHRIRAMCIT) - 597,909 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.95% Silergy Corp (6415) - 109,000 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Andes Technology Corp (6533) - 383,000 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Phoenix Mills Ltd (503100) - 707,606 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.84% SITC International Holdings Co Ltd (01308) - 2,089,000 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Eugene Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $33300 and $45400, with an estimated average price of $39326.7. The stock is now traded at around $47900.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 117,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Yageo Corp. The purchase prices were between $513 and $637, with an estimated average price of $578.76. The stock is now traded at around $490.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 228,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Ashok Leyland Ltd. The purchase prices were between $99.1 and $135.9, with an estimated average price of $121.62. The stock is now traded at around $112.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 2,724,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Wonik Ips Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $44300 and $53700, with an estimated average price of $48981.7. The stock is now traded at around $49750.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 92,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Finolex Cables Ltd. The purchase prices were between $348.5 and $421.05, with an estimated average price of $384.11. The stock is now traded at around $360.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 715,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.16 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $92.2. The stock is now traded at around $75.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Shriram City Union Finance Ltd by 59.95%. The purchase prices were between $983.15 and $1617.05, with an estimated average price of $1336.33. The stock is now traded at around $1655.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 597,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Hugel Inc by 81.43%. The purchase prices were between $160000 and $229856, with an estimated average price of $187350. The stock is now traded at around $181900.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 40,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Ginlong Technologies Co Ltd by 75.85%. The purchase prices were between $129.26 and $219, with an estimated average price of $165.91. The stock is now traded at around $196.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 257,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in ASM Pacific Technology Ltd by 154.44%. The purchase prices were between $92.1 and $131.2, with an estimated average price of $107.95. The stock is now traded at around $112.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 269,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Marico Ltd by 69.34%. The purchase prices were between $385.6 and $429.8, with an estimated average price of $410.47. The stock is now traded at around $455.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 811,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd by 45.70%. The purchase prices were between $35.75 and $44.7, with an estimated average price of $40.92. The stock is now traded at around $35.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 8,322,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Alphamab Oncology. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $16.5, with an estimated average price of $13.65.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Times China Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.67 and $12.26, with an estimated average price of $10.93.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Vitrocell Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $14550 and $16850, with an estimated average price of $15539.2.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in ESR Kendall Square REIT. The sale prices were between $5150 and $6090, with an estimated average price of $5666.33.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc. The sale prices were between $58.9 and $95.05, with an estimated average price of $73.51.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Leeno Industrial Inc. The sale prices were between $135200 and $172100, with an estimated average price of $153300.