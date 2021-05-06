Nationwide Asset Management LLC Buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

For the details of Nationwide Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nationwide+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Nationwide Asset Management LLC
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 493,000 shares, 26.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.21%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 609,620 shares, 23.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.41%
- Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) - 201,000 shares, 14.15% of the total portfolio.
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 198,550 shares, 13.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.64%
- iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 168,000 shares, 12.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 61.64%
Nationwide Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 166.67%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Nationwide Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Nationwide Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Nationwide Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.
