Allred Capital Management, LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR

- Added Positions: CLF, VIG, BA, CVX, GDX, PFE, CRM, RTX, XLV, XLI, NOW, EPD, UNH, MDLZ, NUE, V, NXPI, CRWD, SNOW, TT, JPM, GOOGL, F, TSLA, BDX, PLTR, DD, ETN, KEYS, IQV, EW, XOM, AVGO, TJX, LRCX, MS, NVDA, NAVB, ALL, PPG, INFO, GE, DOW, CTVA, HAL, IBB, BAC, VTV, ADSK, AXP,
- Reduced Positions: IVW, USMV, SPAB, XLY, T, SO, MO, PM, MTUM, DUK, GOOG, MMC, LMT, KTOS, VOO, INTC, VZ, CMCSA, EL, ATO, VOT, BMY, ED, CME, AJG, TYL, AMGN, PEP, RPM, XLK, MCD, PG, AFL, ABC, BRK.B, KO, NDAQ, XLP, VV, BLK, VGSH, SPLV, IYW, IJH, BND, PYPL, DEO, GD, WMT, NKE, GILD, UPS, LYV, LUV, MA, XSW, LOW, XLC, CB, LH, CLX, KSU, RYT, CL, TGT, STZ, HD, ABBV, PRO, SHV, PGR, TMO, NVS, EQIX,
- Sold Out: NEOS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Allred Capital Management, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,154 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 83,345 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 142,256 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.49%
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 25,970 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,922 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $234.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 12,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 14,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)
Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.86 and $29.87, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $30.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 27,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $86.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $163.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.248100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
Allred Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 51.85%. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $20.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 61,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Allred Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.23%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $36.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Allred Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 23.83%. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $196.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Allred Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 36.51%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.651800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NAVB)
Allred Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc by 20.93%. The purchase prices were between $1.99 and $2.9, with an estimated average price of $2.34. The stock is now traded at around $1.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 64,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Neos Therapeutics Inc (NEOS)
Allred Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Neos Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $0.64 and $1.26, with an estimated average price of $0.91.
