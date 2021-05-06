Logo
Allred Capital Management, LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Allred Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 1000 ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, AT&T Inc, Southern Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allred Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Allred Capital Management, LLC owns 839 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Allred Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/allred+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Allred Capital Management, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,154 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 83,345 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 142,256 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.49%
  4. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 25,970 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,922 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $234.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 12,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 14,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)

Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.86 and $29.87, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $30.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 27,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $86.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $163.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.248100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Allred Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 51.85%. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $20.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 61,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Allred Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.23%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $36.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Allred Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 23.83%. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $196.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Allred Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 36.51%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.651800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NAVB)

Allred Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc by 20.93%. The purchase prices were between $1.99 and $2.9, with an estimated average price of $2.34. The stock is now traded at around $1.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 64,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Neos Therapeutics Inc (NEOS)

Allred Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Neos Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $0.64 and $1.26, with an estimated average price of $0.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of Allred Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Allred Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Allred Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Allred Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Allred Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
insider

insider