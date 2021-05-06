Allred Capital Management, LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR

Investment company Allred Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 1000 ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, AT&T Inc, Southern Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allred Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Allred Capital Management, LLC owns 839 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Allred Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/allred+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,154 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 83,345 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 142,256 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.49% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 25,970 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,922 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%

Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $234.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 12,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 14,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.86 and $29.87, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $30.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 27,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $86.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $163.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allred Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.248100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allred Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 51.85%. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $20.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 61,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allred Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.23%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $36.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allred Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 23.83%. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $196.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allred Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 36.51%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.651800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allred Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc by 20.93%. The purchase prices were between $1.99 and $2.9, with an estimated average price of $2.34. The stock is now traded at around $1.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 64,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allred Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Neos Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $0.64 and $1.26, with an estimated average price of $0.91.