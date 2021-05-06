Blankinship & Foster, LLC Buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

New Purchases: VBR, IEFA, IEMG, VGT, RDI,

Investment company Blankinship & Foster, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blankinship & Foster, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Blankinship & Foster, LLC owns 56 stocks with a total value of $240 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 493,122 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32% Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) - 815,447 shares, 12.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.52% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 125,279 shares, 10.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.16% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 90,603 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.81% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 99,548 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.58%

Blankinship & Foster, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 54,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blankinship & Foster, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blankinship & Foster, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $367.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blankinship & Foster, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blankinship & Foster, LLC initiated holding in Reading International Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.97 and $7.58, with an estimated average price of $6.66. The stock is now traded at around $5.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blankinship & Foster, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.58%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $228.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 99,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blankinship & Foster, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4.