Signify Wealth Buys ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund, Sells VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

- New Purchases: ARKW, EEMA, EES,
- Added Positions: HYS, ANGL, MUNI, SMMU, TSLA, AAPL,
- Reduced Positions: BOND, CORP, AMZN,
- Sold Out: SMH, DON, SLYV, LDUR,
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 828,579 shares, 21.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.34%
- PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- (MUNI) - 452,522 shares, 20.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.59%
- ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) - 151,025 shares, 17.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (EEMA) - 147,910 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr (SMMU) - 176,553 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.46%
Signify Wealth initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31. The stock is now traded at around $135.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.8%. The holding were 151,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (EEMA)
Signify Wealth initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $88.24 and $99.52, with an estimated average price of $93.57. The stock is now traded at around $91.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.73%. The holding were 147,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES)
Signify Wealth initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $49.64, with an estimated average price of $44.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.888700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7%. The holding were 184,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS)
Signify Wealth added to a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc by 62.78%. The purchase prices were between $96.75 and $98.81, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $99.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 81,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr (SMMU)
Signify Wealth added to a holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr by 31.46%. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $51.57, with an estimated average price of $51.39. The stock is now traded at around $51.400100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 176,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Signify Wealth sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93.Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)
Signify Wealth sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $34.25 and $41.14, with an estimated average price of $37.94.Sold Out: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)
Signify Wealth sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)
Signify Wealth sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The sale prices were between $101.79 and $102.18, with an estimated average price of $102.01.
