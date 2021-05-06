Signify Wealth Buys ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund, Sells VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Signify Wealth Buys ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund, Sells VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Signify Wealth (Current Portfolio) buys ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr, sells VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Signify Wealth. As of 2021Q1, Signify Wealth owns 13 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Signify Wealth's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/signify+wealth/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Signify Wealth
  1. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 828,579 shares, 21.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.34%
  2. PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- (MUNI) - 452,522 shares, 20.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.59%
  3. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) - 151,025 shares, 17.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (EEMA) - 147,910 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr (SMMU) - 176,553 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.46%
New Purchase: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Signify Wealth initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31. The stock is now traded at around $135.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.8%. The holding were 151,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (EEMA)

Signify Wealth initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $88.24 and $99.52, with an estimated average price of $93.57. The stock is now traded at around $91.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.73%. The holding were 147,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES)

Signify Wealth initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $49.64, with an estimated average price of $44.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.888700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7%. The holding were 184,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS)

Signify Wealth added to a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc by 62.78%. The purchase prices were between $96.75 and $98.81, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $99.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 81,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr (SMMU)

Signify Wealth added to a holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr by 31.46%. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $51.57, with an estimated average price of $51.39. The stock is now traded at around $51.400100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 176,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Signify Wealth sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93.

Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)

Signify Wealth sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $34.25 and $41.14, with an estimated average price of $37.94.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

Signify Wealth sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)

Signify Wealth sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The sale prices were between $101.79 and $102.18, with an estimated average price of $102.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of Signify Wealth. Also check out:

1. Signify Wealth's Undervalued Stocks
2. Signify Wealth's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Signify Wealth's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Signify Wealth keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider