Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Bank of America Corp

Investment company Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, ViacomCBS Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Vipshop Holdings, sells Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Bank of America Corp, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc, NIO Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc . As of 2021Q1, Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc owns 53 stocks with a total value of $64 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 75,000 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. New Position Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 39,925 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 482.85% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 32,112 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 122.24% ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 60,300 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. New Position Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 26,930 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. New Position

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.51%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 60,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $84.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 26,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $29.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 78,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc initiated holding in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $27.51 and $46.56, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $35.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 54,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $193.834600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 9,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 482.85%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $103.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 39,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 122.24%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $128.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 32,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 646.69%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 38,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 712.12%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $212.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 7,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 559.49%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3304.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 521 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 563.12%. The purchase prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91. The stock is now traded at around $269.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 5,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44.

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $165.65 and $220.16, with an estimated average price of $192.07.

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11.

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $112.98 and $319.93, with an estimated average price of $200.73.

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32.