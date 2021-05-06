Logo
Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Bank of America Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, ViacomCBS Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Vipshop Holdings, sells Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Bank of America Corp, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc, NIO Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc . As of 2021Q1, Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc owns 53 stocks with a total value of $64 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HELLMAN JORDAN MANAGEMENT CO INC 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hellman+jordan+management+co+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HELLMAN JORDAN MANAGEMENT CO INC
  1. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 75,000 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 39,925 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 482.85%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 32,112 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 122.24%
  4. ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 60,300 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 26,930 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.51%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 60,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $84.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 26,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $29.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 78,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc initiated holding in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $27.51 and $46.56, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $35.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 54,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $193.834600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 9,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 482.85%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $103.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 39,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 122.24%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $128.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 32,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 646.69%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 38,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 712.12%. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $212.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 7,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 559.49%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3304.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 521 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 563.12%. The purchase prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91. The stock is now traded at around $269.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 5,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Sold Out: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $165.65 and $220.16, with an estimated average price of $192.07.

Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11.

Sold Out: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $112.98 and $319.93, with an estimated average price of $200.73.

Sold Out: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32.



Here is the complete portfolio of HELLMAN JORDAN MANAGEMENT CO INC . Also check out:

1. HELLMAN JORDAN MANAGEMENT CO INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. HELLMAN JORDAN MANAGEMENT CO INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HELLMAN JORDAN MANAGEMENT CO INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HELLMAN JORDAN MANAGEMENT CO INC keeps buying
insider

insider