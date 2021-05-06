Logo
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC Buys Snowflake Inc, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells Smartsheet Inc, Fastly Inc, Elastic NV

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Snowflake Inc, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, Datadog Inc, sells Smartsheet Inc, Fastly Inc, Elastic NV, Anaplan Inc, Etsy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC. As of 2021Q1, O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC owns 269 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/o%27shares+investment+advisers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 251,063 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,737 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.35%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,016 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 105,014 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 195,071 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $196.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 52,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.45 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $76.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 110,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $44.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 147,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68. The stock is now traded at around $70.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 88,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $39.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 178,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $192.77 and $323.1, with an estimated average price of $246.34. The stock is now traded at around $180.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 32,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 251.94%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2302.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 5,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 31.13%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $79.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 154,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 29.86%. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $114.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 67,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 32.64%. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $391.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $141.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $59.79 and $84.41, with an estimated average price of $70.2.

Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21.

Sold Out: Elastic NV (ESTC)

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Elastic NV. The sale prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45.

Sold Out: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $83.99, with an estimated average price of $67.68.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC. Also check out:

1. O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC keeps buying
insider

insider