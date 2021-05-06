O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC Buys Snowflake Inc, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells Smartsheet Inc, Fastly Inc, Elastic NV

- New Purchases: SNOW, LYV, TRIP, DDOG, TCOM, FVRR, PLTR, ZI, KC, NET, BILL, U, DT, PAYC, IAC, TTWO, VIPS,
- Added Positions: BKNG, ORCL, Z, INTU, ZM, EA, MELI, TWTR, TTD, FLIR, NHC, IPG, RHI, AOS, SNA, GNTX, MSM, EHC, TTC, DLB, PDD, TECH, WHR, NJR, EGOV, MMS, NATI, LANC, NFG, MORN, MPWR, MC, MDU, NWE, POR, PINC, SAFT, SAIC, SCI, SSD, STC, TTEK, UGI, VGR, WSO, WDFC, WMK, XRX, CNS, FAF, FNF, FHI, EXPO, EVR, ERIE, EBF, DCI, CSGS, FCFS, CCOI, CDK, CASY, BRC, BWA, BMI, AVA, APAM, IDA, LFUS, LEG, LAZ, ALE, KMPR, JJSF, ITT, IDCC, INGR, MANT, HLI, HRC, HCSG, HBI, GHC, GGG, G, FLO,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, ETSY, ZNGA, NTES, SHOP, BILI, CHWY, W, FB, ZS, TME, TEAM, CRWD, NFLX, MDB, BABA, WIX, FTNT, WDAY, RNG, DOCU, NOW, OKTA, SPOT, PANW, ZEN, COUP, MTCH, SPLK, ATVI, HUBS, ADBE, JD, TWLO, AVLR, GOOGL, CRM, PINS, FTCH, ROKU, SNAP, VMW, BIDU, EBAY, K,
- Sold Out: SMAR, FSLY, ESTC, PLAN, EV,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 251,063 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,737 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.35%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,016 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 105,014 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 195,071 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $196.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 52,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.45 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $76.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 110,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $44.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 147,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68. The stock is now traded at around $70.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 88,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $39.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 178,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $192.77 and $323.1, with an estimated average price of $246.34. The stock is now traded at around $180.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 32,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 251.94%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2302.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 5,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 31.13%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $79.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 154,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 29.86%. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $114.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 67,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 32.64%. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $391.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $141.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $59.79 and $84.41, with an estimated average price of $70.2.Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21.Sold Out: Elastic NV (ESTC)
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Elastic NV. The sale prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45.Sold Out: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $83.99, with an estimated average price of $67.68.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.
