Redmond Asset Management, LLC Buys Chevron Corp, PAR Technology Corp, Viasat Inc, Sells MicroStrategy Inc, Iridium Communications Inc, JPMorgan Chase

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Richmond, VA, based Investment company Redmond Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Chevron Corp, PAR Technology Corp, Viasat Inc, Boeing Co, Leslies Inc, sells MicroStrategy Inc, Iridium Communications Inc, JPMorgan Chase, XPEL Inc, Fox Factory Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redmond Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Redmond Asset Management, LLC owns 181 stocks with a total value of $318 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Redmond Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/redmond+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Redmond Asset Management, LLC
  1. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 105,621 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 832.88%
  2. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) - 172,327 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  3. CarMax Inc (KMX) - 52,423 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
  4. Markel Corp (MKL) - 5,967 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
  5. Intrusion Inc (INTZ) - 255,645 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.31%
New Purchase: Viasat Inc (VSAT)

Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Viasat Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.51 and $60.32, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $48.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 38,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $229.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 5,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Leslies Inc (LESL)

Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 43,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Digi International Inc (DGII)

Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Digi International Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.72 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $17.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 52,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (CSSE)

Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.63 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $25.68. The stock is now traded at around $33.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 34,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (8BTA)

Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.6 and $4.8, with an estimated average price of $3.4. The stock is now traded at around $2.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 131,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Redmond Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 832.88%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $108.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 105,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PAR Technology Corp (PAR)

Redmond Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PAR Technology Corp by 164.05%. The purchase prices were between $59.32 and $88.71, with an estimated average price of $74.42. The stock is now traded at around $75.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 68,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Redmond Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc by 86.85%. The purchase prices were between $57.12 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $62.41. The stock is now traded at around $63.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 23,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)

Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The sale prices were between $425.22 and $1272.94, with an estimated average price of $711.67.

Sold Out: PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7.

Sold Out: Digimarc Corp (DMRC)

Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Digimarc Corp. The sale prices were between $28.77 and $49.18, with an estimated average price of $39.76.



Here is the complete portfolio of Redmond Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Redmond Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Redmond Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Redmond Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Redmond Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider