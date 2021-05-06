Redmond Asset Management, LLC Buys Chevron Corp, PAR Technology Corp, Viasat Inc, Sells MicroStrategy Inc, Iridium Communications Inc, JPMorgan Chase

New Purchases: VSAT, BA, LESL, DGII, CSSE, 8BTA, SMSI, BOXL, BDTX, VGZ, IDYA, SQZ, APM, DYN,

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Redmond Asset Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Chevron Corp, PAR Technology Corp, Viasat Inc, Boeing Co, Leslies Inc, sells MicroStrategy Inc, Iridium Communications Inc, JPMorgan Chase, XPEL Inc, Fox Factory Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redmond Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Redmond Asset Management, LLC owns 181 stocks with a total value of $318 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Chevron Corp (CVX) - 105,621 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 832.88% Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) - 172,327 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% CarMax Inc (KMX) - 52,423 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74% Markel Corp (MKL) - 5,967 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81% Intrusion Inc (INTZ) - 255,645 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.31%

Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Viasat Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.51 and $60.32, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $48.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 38,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $229.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 5,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 43,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Digi International Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.72 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $17.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 52,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.63 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $25.68. The stock is now traded at around $33.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 34,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.6 and $4.8, with an estimated average price of $3.4. The stock is now traded at around $2.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 131,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 832.88%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $108.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 105,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PAR Technology Corp by 164.05%. The purchase prices were between $59.32 and $88.71, with an estimated average price of $74.42. The stock is now traded at around $75.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 68,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc by 86.85%. The purchase prices were between $57.12 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $62.41. The stock is now traded at around $63.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 23,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The sale prices were between $425.22 and $1272.94, with an estimated average price of $711.67.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Digimarc Corp. The sale prices were between $28.77 and $49.18, with an estimated average price of $39.76.