First National Trust Co Buys NIO Inc, TE Connectivity, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, JD.com Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

New Purchases: NIO, TEL, TER, PANW, BMRN, TDY, STAG, BCE, SRLN, LKNCY, AXSM, TU, WDAY, PLTR, CCL, ORI, DKS, ARCC, GOEV, ABNB, BB, SOS, LKCO, DTEA, MMQ, SENS, USLG, RQHTF,

LYB, SPYV, NOC, FB, APH, SLYV, CAT, AVGO, APTV, UNH, TSLA, PLD, FDX, IVV, SQ, SJNK, IEMG, VCIT, DFS, WAB, C, STZ, CSCO, IEFA, BA, SCHO, BAC, ABT, EFG, UPS, CRM, BKNG, PPG, ORCL, MTB, AMZN, GS, VCSH, VMBS, WPC, XOM, AROC, TXN, ACRE, NNN, STOR, KHC, BAX, JPM, BXMT, CVX, TRTN, DOW, ADBE, GM, ORCC, ETN, VCLT, FRT, BK, BNS, HTGC, CWEN, O, LAZ, IRM, MDT, MET, INTU, VSS, IMBBY, PBCT, LIN, HAS, WM, SLB, STX, SYY, TJX, TMO, BEN, VLO, ATVI, VOE, VWO, XLE, MDY, BDX, VIAC, GOOG, COO, DHR, EW, ANTM, WBA, GE, IP, MMC, LOW, Reduced Positions: SPYG, GLD, LMT, MNST, JNJ, AMGN, D, VZ, CB, HON, DLR, GIS, PYPL, AAPL, MRK, NVDA, MSFT, PFE, ABBV, BMY, FNB, MDYG, CME, MKC, WMT, DIS, WFC, IJH, IWF, SLYG, SPY, T, PG, V, IVW, AMT, BLK, NEE, INTC, ISRG, PPL, UNP, RTX, EFA, IWD, IWM, IWP, TIP, VIG, APD, MO, AEP, TFC, BRK.B, CAH, CHD, DUK, LLY, EMR, F, HSY, VTRS, NDAQ, PNC, PEP, PRU, QCOM, SIRI, TRV, SYK, PSX, CARR, OTIS, AGG, IAU, IWO, IWR, IWS, JPST, LQD, RYT, VGLT, VGT, VNQ, VTI, VV, VYM, XLK, XLP, XLRE, AES, AFL, AMAT, BBY, CSX, COF, CLX, KO, CMCSA, COP, GLW, DE, DEO, DD, EXC, FHI, FITB, FISV, GD, GPC, HPQ, ICE, MATW, SPGI, NFLX, NKE, OKE, PH, STT, VFC, RDS.B, MA, WU, PM, DG, CTVA, DVY, EEM, IJR, IWB, IWV, QQQ, SCHR, SDY, USMV, VB, VEA, XLB, XLI, XLV, XLY,

Johnstown, PA, based Investment company First National Trust Co Current Portfolio ) buys NIO Inc, TE Connectivity, LyondellBasell Industries NV, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Northrop Grumman Corp, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, JD.com Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Monster Beverage Corp, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, First National Trust Co owns 330 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First National Trust Co's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+national+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 432,559 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.95% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 236,125 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 445,241 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.82% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 126,220 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,880 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%

First National Trust Co initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 189,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Trust Co initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $134.79, with an estimated average price of $128.51. The stock is now traded at around $134.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 57,161 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Trust Co initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $125.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 38,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Trust Co initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $336.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 13,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Trust Co initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78. The stock is now traded at around $78.930100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 55,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Trust Co initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.17 and $413.65, with an estimated average price of $386. The stock is now traded at around $430.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Trust Co added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.28%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 587,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Trust Co added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 2169.00%. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.429100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 64,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Trust Co added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 194.48%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $369.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 28,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Trust Co added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 30.37%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $318.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 72,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Trust Co added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 355.26%. The purchase prices were between $60.04 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $65.01. The stock is now traded at around $66.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 86,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Trust Co added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 67.12%. The purchase prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $84.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 112,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86.

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in Juniata Valley Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $16.5 and $18.34, with an estimated average price of $17.38.

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $53.77 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $56.03.

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil. The sale prices were between $35 and $63.23, with an estimated average price of $50.24.

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26.