First National Trust Co Buys NIO Inc, TE Connectivity, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, JD.com Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Johnstown, PA, based Investment company First National Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys NIO Inc, TE Connectivity, LyondellBasell Industries NV, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Northrop Grumman Corp, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, JD.com Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Monster Beverage Corp, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, First National Trust Co owns 330 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First National Trust Co's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+national+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First National Trust Co
  1. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 432,559 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.95%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 236,125 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 445,241 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.82%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 126,220 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,880 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)

First National Trust Co initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 189,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

First National Trust Co initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $134.79, with an estimated average price of $128.51. The stock is now traded at around $134.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 57,161 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)

First National Trust Co initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $125.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 38,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

First National Trust Co initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $336.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 13,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

First National Trust Co initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78. The stock is now traded at around $78.930100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 55,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)

First National Trust Co initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.17 and $413.65, with an estimated average price of $386. The stock is now traded at around $430.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

First National Trust Co added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.28%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 587,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

First National Trust Co added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 2169.00%. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.429100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 64,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

First National Trust Co added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 194.48%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $369.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 28,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

First National Trust Co added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 30.37%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $318.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 72,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amphenol Corp (APH)

First National Trust Co added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 355.26%. The purchase prices were between $60.04 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $65.01. The stock is now traded at around $66.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 86,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

First National Trust Co added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 67.12%. The purchase prices were between $65.17 and $87.52, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $84.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 112,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86.

Sold Out: Juniata Valley Financial Corp (JUVF)

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in Juniata Valley Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $16.5 and $18.34, with an estimated average price of $17.38.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $53.77 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $56.03.

Sold Out: ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO)

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil. The sale prices were between $35 and $63.23, with an estimated average price of $50.24.

Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26.



