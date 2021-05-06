Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Accenture PLC, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF, American Tower Corp

- New Purchases: GDDY, IWN, NSC, WAT, IYF, SMH,
- Added Positions: AGG, ACN, ALSN, TIPX, VXUS, VWO, GLDM, VEU, SCEPJ.PFD, VCSH, NVDA, AVGO, VIG, STZ, CF, BSV, SHM, XLRE, IYR, DJP, AMLP, NLYPF.PFD, PFE, MKL, DUK, SPEM, VBK, VOE, CVS, BAC,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, AAPL, GLD, MSFT, LOW, DIS, IEMG, UL, GOOGL, APTV, IEFA, JPM, VGIT, SYK, SLV, TGT, HD, BUD, JNJ, UNP, TIP, D, NEE, AMZN, DRI, SWK, PG, VZ, WMT, MRK, V, XOM, FB, PYPL, GOOG, UNH, PAYX, CVX, KO, TT, GPN, EMR, XLE, RTX, COP, GLW, DE, DD, DOW, FCPT, ETN, ABBV, GE, TSLA, MDT, NSRGY, ES, T, TXN,
- Sold Out: SIVR, AMT, BDX, IAU,
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 453,384 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.40%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 136,150 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 55,954 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,243 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
- Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 60,735 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio.
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $81.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $163.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.87. The stock is now traded at around $81.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $285.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 749 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $240.328000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 865 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Waters Corp (WAT)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Waters Corp. The purchase prices were between $250.15 and $291.31, with an estimated average price of $273.24. The stock is now traded at around $306.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 730 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 195.71%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $290.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 10,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc by 68.29%. The purchase prices were between $37.69 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $41.62. The stock is now traded at around $43.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 38,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 38.90%. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $65.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.74%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.13%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SCE Trust IV (SCEPJ.PFD)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in SCE Trust IV by 25.09%. The purchase prices were between $23.7 and $25.33, with an estimated average price of $24.45. The stock is now traded at around $25.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $23.15 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $25.32.Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.
