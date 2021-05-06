Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Accenture PLC, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF, American Tower Corp

New Purchases: GDDY, IWN, NSC, WAT, IYF, SMH,

INTC, AAPL, GLD, MSFT, LOW, DIS, IEMG, UL, GOOGL, APTV, IEFA, JPM, VGIT, SYK, SLV, TGT, HD, BUD, JNJ, UNP, TIP, D, NEE, AMZN, DRI, SWK, PG, VZ, WMT, MRK, V, XOM, FB, PYPL, GOOG, UNH, PAYX, CVX, KO, TT, GPN, EMR, XLE, RTX, COP, GLW, DE, DD, DOW, FCPT, ETN, ABBV, GE, TSLA, MDT, NSRGY, ES, T, TXN, Sold Out: SIVR, AMT, BDX, IAU,

Asheville, NC, based Investment company Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Accenture PLC, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, sells Intel Corp, Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF, American Tower Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altavista Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. owns 171 stocks with a total value of $407 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 453,384 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.40% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 136,150 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 55,954 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,243 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5% Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 60,735 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $81.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $163.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.87. The stock is now traded at around $81.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $285.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $240.328000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Waters Corp. The purchase prices were between $250.15 and $291.31, with an estimated average price of $273.24. The stock is now traded at around $306.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 195.71%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $290.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 10,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc by 68.29%. The purchase prices were between $37.69 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $41.62. The stock is now traded at around $43.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 38,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 38.90%. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $65.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.74%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.13%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in SCE Trust IV by 25.09%. The purchase prices were between $23.7 and $25.33, with an estimated average price of $24.45. The stock is now traded at around $25.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $23.15 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $25.32.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.