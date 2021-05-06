Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Accenture PLC, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF, American Tower Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Accenture PLC, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF, American Tower Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Asheville, NC, based Investment company Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Accenture PLC, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, sells Intel Corp, Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF, American Tower Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altavista Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. owns 171 stocks with a total value of $407 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Altavista Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/altavista+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Altavista Wealth Management, Inc.
  1. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 453,384 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.40%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 136,150 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 55,954 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,243 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
  5. Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 60,735 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $81.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $163.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF)

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.87. The stock is now traded at around $81.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $285.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $240.328000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Waters Corp (WAT)

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Waters Corp. The purchase prices were between $250.15 and $291.31, with an estimated average price of $273.24. The stock is now traded at around $306.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 195.71%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $290.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 10,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc by 68.29%. The purchase prices were between $37.69 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $41.62. The stock is now traded at around $43.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 38,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 38.90%. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $65.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.74%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.13%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SCE Trust IV (SCEPJ.PFD)

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in SCE Trust IV by 25.09%. The purchase prices were between $23.7 and $25.33, with an estimated average price of $24.45. The stock is now traded at around $25.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR)

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $23.15 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $25.32.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of Altavista Wealth Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Altavista Wealth Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Altavista Wealth Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Altavista Wealth Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider