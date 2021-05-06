Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Amazon.com Inc, TC Energy Corp, Sells iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Bank of Montreal, Tiffany

- New Purchases: WORK, TRI, GIB, PINS, WFG, NEEPQ, VEA, FLIR, NEEPP, NEEPP, PS, NYT, XRT, RP, BPY, ICVT, XLB, LPLA, CHNG, TRIP, KSS, TRMB, UL, SWCH, NCNO, BHP, COHR, PVH, CPRI, ARMK, USFD, BILL, Y, ASH, FHN, NOV, WSM, MASI, BEP, VOYA, GLOB, SYNH, AXTA, PRAH, FSV, IAA, SHC, BLDP, BBBY, CACI, DXC, DLB, EXP, EHC, HUN, MTCH, IART, JBL, LAZ, MCY, MPWR, PENN, R, WEN, QRTEA, WD5A, SSNC, ENPH, BERY, CZR, LBRDK, M44, EAF, VRT, AZEK, BND, ICLN, IVE, IXC, VGIT, ALK, RIOT, LUMN, CLF, SID, EPD, FCEL, GPS, IDA, INFY, MANH, SAVA, PTC, PLUG, QDEL, RS, SEIC, SMG, X, VNO, WTFC, DQ, AOSL, BWXT, NXPI, GEVO, FUBO, FEYE, CRTO, AMC, MGNI, JD, NVTA, TRU, LSXMK, CDEV, FLGT, DMTK, SPOT, BTBT, SJIU, BNGO, TIGR, JMIA, ATER, CRWD, CRNC, SI, OSH, XPEV, ARRY, SKLZ, EWU, EWW, IXUS, KBE, SCZ, SPSB, VO,
- Added Positions: SPY, AMZN, TRP, IVV, VIAC, SHOP, AAPL, ACWI, UBER, VTV, ALXN, BAM, GOOGL, PFE, XLK, NOW, BIP, ZM, XLNX, EMB, XLP, FB, IFF, PH, DISCK, XLF, CNQ, TJX, TD, RTX, GOOG, DCUE, NTR, ANGL, XLV, TGT, NEEPO, MCHI, AAP, MA, BAC, DISCA, FCX, HON, IP, MXIM, ZNGA, W, IWF, BCE, LMT, NKE, CG, ATH, LVS, RCI, TU, TSLA, OTIS, GDX, VT, COF, CE, FIS, TPR, DUK, MGM, NFLX, ORLY, DDOG, ASHR, BAX, JEF, MTG, TPX, DFS, OMF, PTON, GDXJ, ALGN, TFC, BLL, CL, BVN, GLW, FDX, GS, KMB, LB, MIC, MLM, MCK, NUAN, SIVB, VAR, WAB, ULTA, CVE, GM, VNT, EWZ, SLV, COST, FE, KLAC, KEY, PFG, RSG, URI, HCA, ROKU, AME, AMAT, BRO, SCHW, CVX, GD, MNST, INFO, ICE, KSU, TAP, MCO, MS, SU, WMT, WFC, WDC, WTM, G, NEWR, PLAN, TW, XLE, ABT, ADBE, AFG, AJG, BF.B, CF, CBT, CNC, COP, ETR, HAL, HEI, HSY, ITT, LRCX, LOW, MGA, MMC, MAS, MSI, NEM, NI, ES, NUVA, ODFL, ORI, PKI, RL, PEG, PSA, PWR, CRM, SBNY, SO, TCF, TTWO, TFX, TXN, WYNN, YUM, ZBH, EBAY, EVR, DAL, IBKR, LULU, HII, FBHS, PSX, QSR, VIRT, PLNT, LW, BHF, EEM, FEZ, IJH, IJR, IWD, IYG, MMM, AES, PLD, ASML, ABMD, ATVI, AMD, AMG, AFL, AKAM, ALB, ARE, LNT, HES, AEE, AEP, AMT, ABC, ADI, ANSS, APA, ADM, AIZ, ATO, AVB, AVY, BIO, BIIB, BWA, BXP, BSX, CHRW, CMS, COG, CPB, KMX, CCL, CNP, CERN, CINF, CTAS, CLX, CTSH, ABEV, CAG, ED, COO, CPRT, CCI, CCK, TCOM, CMI, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DVN, DXCM, DLR, DLTR, DOV, DRE, EMN, DISH, ECL, EMR, EFX, EQIX, EQR, ESS, EL, EXC, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FAST, FRT, FNF, FITB, FISV, IT, GIS, GPC, GILD, GPN, HDB, HAS, PEAK, WELL, HSIC, HFC, HOLX, HRL, HST, HBAN, IEX, ITW, INCY, IPG, ISRG, IRM, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, J, JNPR, K, KIM, KR, LKQ, LEG, LEN, LNC, LYV, MTB, MRO, MTD, MCHP, MAA, MHK, NVR, NTES, NTAP, NYCB, NWL, OXY, OMC, PPG, PAAS, PBCT, DGX, RJF, O, REG, REGN, RMD, BB, RIO, RHI, WRK, ROP, RCL, SBAC, SEE, SLGN, SPG, SIRI, LUV, SYY, TSCO, TYL, UAL, UDR, UPS, VFC, VLO, VTR, VRSN, WBA, WM, WY, WHR, WLTW, ZION, CMG, L, TDG, WU, MLCO, BR, TEL, MELI, V, FTNT, GNRC, LYB, BAH, FRC, FLT, AL, XYL, APTV, FANG, NCLH, NWSA, HLT, AAL, CGC, ANET, BABA, CTLT, KEYS, QRVO, ETSY, KHC, HPE, UA, HWM, SNDR, BKR, FTDR, FOXA, DOW, BEPC, BL1A, ECH, EEMV, EFAV, EWY, FXI, GEM, HEFA, IDV, IEFA, ILF, IOO, IWN, IXJ, IYF, IYM, JKE, MDY, SLQD, XLY, XOP,
- Reduced Positions: AAXJ, BMO, RY, MIDD, IEMG, VGT, LQD, HD, CHTR, UNH, JNJ, PM, AGG, IBB, PG, NVDA, CSCO, VWO, MRK, OKTA, KRE, BRK.B, TMO, XLU, GE, BA, JPM, IWM, BK, INTC, MO, BMY, EVRG, IQV, PYPL, T, CVS, KO, DHR, ORCL, CTVA, EWJ, ROST, DG, WMB, INTU, MDLZ, SYK, DIS, BLK, CMCSA, BAP, DHI, XOM, NOC, QCOM, SBUX, EFA, HYG, AXP, CM, CME, SRE, SNPS, AVGO, ZTS, AIG, DD, BKNG, TER, USB, UNP, AQN, RNG, CFG, IVZ, BDX, BBY, C, CMA, STZ, HIG, IBM, IDXX, MFC, STT, TROW, TXT, FTS, KKR, AZO, CSX, CAT, D, HUM, LH, MCD, SPGI, NSC, PCAR, PNC, PAYX, PXD, XEL, TMUS, MPC, XLI, APD, ALL, CDNS, EA, ENB, HPQ, MKTX, NATI, PKG, PGR, ROL, POOL, SJR, TRV, TSN, VRTX, WRB, VRSK, GRUB, FTV, COUP, DOCU, CARR, EZU, AOS, EW, MKC, MET, MU, PCG, PPL, PNW, SCCO, SWK, NLOK, UHS, ANTM, AWK, IPHI, ABBV, ALLY, SQ, IR, EMLC, SHV, A, AMED, AMP, AMGN, APH, ADSK, ADP, CBRE, CP, DVA, DPZ, EOG, EIX, LLY, FFIV, HUBB, ILMN, MAR, MRCY, MOH, MORN, VTRS, NDAQ, NUE, OKE, PEP, PHM, RBA, ROK, SNA, UAA, UNM, VMI, WAT, WST, WEC, ZBRA, HBI, LDOS, PBA, CBOE, MOS, TWTR, JAMF, JAMF, IVW, IWR, IYW, QQQ, CB, ALNY, ATR, ACGL, AGO, AXS, BNS, OZK, BCS, CAH, CHKP, LNG, CI, CTXS, CGNX, COLM, CBSH, ETN, EQT, ERIE, RE, FCN, CLGX, FCFS, FFIN, FLO, F, BEN, GRMN, GNTX, GBCI, GGG, EQC, HAIN, THG, LHX, HE, HELE, IBN, ICUI, KNX, SR, LSTR, LXP, MSM, MMS, NRG, NFG, NJR, NEU, NOK, NTRS, NVAX, NUS, PEGA, PRU, RLI, RYN, RBC, RF, RGEN, RGLD, STX, SGEN, SIGI, SCI, SHW, SWKS, SON, STN, SUI, TDY, TDS, TTEK, GL, TTC, CUBE, UMBF, UTHR, VZ, VMC, GWW, GHC, WWE, WEX, XRX, IPGP, DNN, MSCI, VET, LOPE, KL, COR, KMI, UI, GWRE, CONE, CDW, NWS, SFM, MUSA, PINC, VEEV, WIX, STAY, FIVN, PAYC, TMX, CYBR, BKI, TDOC, OLLI, AGR, YUMC, MDB, COLD, ZS, DBX, SMAR, MRNA, TME, DELL, FOX, FSLY, NET, VIR, IAC, DVY, EWQ, GSG, RSX, SMH, USMV,
- Sold Out: TIF, XBI, IGV, FDN, Z, IWO, JNK, CSGP, EV, WDAY, IGIB, MKL, ZEN, APO, ENTG, CRL, CXO, CIXX, FAF, ARW, TRGP, SC, GDDY, VVV, ADT, CWB, DIA, PFF, UMPQ, CRUS, CPA, CR, SLM, DLS, HXL, GO, BIL, FLS, CW, DGRW, DGS, KEX, GLD, CMP, SAM, BIDU, WPS, UHAL, VEDL, WIT, WAL, FTI, TKR, AXON, SNV, WPX, SNX, VST, TNDM, RDS.A, FWONK, NBIX, MDU, TTD, BF.A,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 9,971,319 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 18,208,934 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.41%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 19,796,343 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.17%
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 27,139,273 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 548,048 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.49%
Bank Of Nova Scotia initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.311500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,533,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)
Bank Of Nova Scotia initiated holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.54 and $89.14, with an estimated average price of $84.42. The stock is now traded at around $95.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,050,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CGI Inc (GIB)
Bank Of Nova Scotia initiated holding in CGI Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.63 and $83.33, with an estimated average price of $79.17. The stock is now traded at around $90.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,889,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Bank Of Nova Scotia initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,247,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPQ)
Bank Of Nova Scotia initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.17 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $48.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,610,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)
Bank Of Nova Scotia initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $85.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,115,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Bank Of Nova Scotia added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 1158.29%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 2,174,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Bank Of Nova Scotia added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 69.49%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3304.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 548,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
Bank Of Nova Scotia added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 498.67%. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 13,182,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Bank Of Nova Scotia added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 615.35%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 1,428,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Bank Of Nova Scotia added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 385.73%. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 10,084,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Bank Of Nova Scotia added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 33.21%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1091.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 887,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Bank Of Nova Scotia sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Bank Of Nova Scotia sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69.Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)
Bank Of Nova Scotia sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45.Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)
Bank Of Nova Scotia sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Bank Of Nova Scotia sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Bank Of Nova Scotia sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14.
