Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Amazon.com Inc, TC Energy Corp, Sells iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Bank of Montreal, Tiffany

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Toronto, A6, based Investment company Bank Of Nova Scotia (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Amazon.com Inc, TC Energy Corp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, sells iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Bank of Montreal, Tiffany, The Middleby Corp, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Of Nova Scotia . As of 2021Q1, Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 994 stocks with a total value of $49.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bank+of+nova+scotia+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 9,971,319 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 18,208,934 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.41%
  3. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 19,796,343 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.17%
  4. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 27,139,273 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 548,048 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.49%
New Purchase: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Bank Of Nova Scotia initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.311500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,533,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Bank Of Nova Scotia initiated holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.54 and $89.14, with an estimated average price of $84.42. The stock is now traded at around $95.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,050,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CGI Inc (GIB)

Bank Of Nova Scotia initiated holding in CGI Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.63 and $83.33, with an estimated average price of $79.17. The stock is now traded at around $90.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,889,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Bank Of Nova Scotia initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,247,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPQ)

Bank Of Nova Scotia initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.17 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $48.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,610,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)

Bank Of Nova Scotia initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $85.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,115,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Bank Of Nova Scotia added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 1158.29%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 2,174,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Bank Of Nova Scotia added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 69.49%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3304.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 548,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Bank Of Nova Scotia added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 498.67%. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 13,182,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Bank Of Nova Scotia added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 615.35%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $418.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 1,428,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Bank Of Nova Scotia added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 385.73%. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 10,084,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Bank Of Nova Scotia added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 33.21%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1091.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 887,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Bank Of Nova Scotia sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Bank Of Nova Scotia sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69.

Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

Bank Of Nova Scotia sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45.

Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)

Bank Of Nova Scotia sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Bank Of Nova Scotia sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Bank Of Nova Scotia sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA . Also check out:

1. BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 's Undervalued Stocks
2. BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA keeps buying
insider

insider