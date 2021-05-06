RDA Financial Network Buys FIRST TR LARGE CAP, iShares Global 100 ETF, VEREIT Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, VEREIT Inc

- New Purchases: IOO, VER, AEE, INTC, UBER, XOM, SNA, SHOO, DG, PAYX, EFA, EWU, NEA,
- Added Positions: FEX, VB, FIXD, GOOGL, VHT, ADBE, V, FB, VO, AMZN, TMO, AMGN, HD, MTUM, UNH, MINT, MSFT, GLD, IGIB, VYM, NVDA, EW, IEF, AOK, CVS, BABA, SPIB, DNP, T, AVGO, PYPL, DBEM, XLF, QYLD, USRT, VUG, PG, COST, LLY, JNJ, NKE, PFE, CAT, MA, SHW, BA, KMI, PNQI, FBC, MOAT, ARCC, IHI, LMT, GOVT, DOW, PEP, WMT, SPY, CSCO, AOM, ACWI, CMCSA, XLV, VEU, C, STZ, DLS, IGSB, PGR, SRE, CORR, NMZ, KKR,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, ACWV, SPLG, QQQ, DIA, IVV, RSP, SPAB, MUB, VEA, SPTS, AAPL, XSLV, VTI, DVY, BIL, DIS, CVX, VWO, NUV, IJR, SBUX, XLP, BRK.B, IJH, IWM, MU, PFF, FDL, FBT, HON, WELL, TGT, VTV, AAL, SPDW, SPHD, F, EPR, MOO, NNN, VCSH, ITB, VOO, MMM, ESGU, GM, PMT, ULTA, USB, DAL, FAM, UTF, IBB, FDN, FPX, FTEC, FVD, HEDJ, GIM, VLUE, GBDC, HTA, XEL, SPTM, AOR, CSM, EFG, SIZE, RODM, MPW,
- Sold Out: 50AA, VGIT, SPMD, XMLV, GGG, TSLA, UTG, BIV, BND, BSCM, LQD, MDY, NCV, PSEC, RPAI, AEG,
For the details of RDA Financial Network's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rda+financial+network/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RDA Financial Network
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 36,918 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.87%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 58,885 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 59,667 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 107,160 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,157 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
RDA Financial Network initiated holding in iShares Global 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.42 and $66.45, with an estimated average price of $64.92. The stock is now traded at around $69.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 18,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)
RDA Financial Network initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $46.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 27,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ameren Corp (AEE)
RDA Financial Network initiated holding in Ameren Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.27 and $82.67, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $84.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
RDA Financial Network initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
RDA Financial Network initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Snap-on Inc (SNA)
RDA Financial Network initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.72 and $232.04, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $247.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 924 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: FIRST TR LARGE CAP (FEX)
RDA Financial Network added to a holding in FIRST TR LARGE CAP by 304.50%. The purchase prices were between $72.25 and $80.72, with an estimated average price of $77.61. The stock is now traded at around $83.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 26,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
RDA Financial Network added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 194.36%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $219.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
RDA Financial Network added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24.75%. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $236.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
RDA Financial Network added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 27.33%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $228.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
RDA Financial Network added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 31.14%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $337.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
RDA Financial Network added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 20.73%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $170.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (50AA)
RDA Financial Network sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
RDA Financial Network sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)
RDA Financial Network sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $39.68 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $43.78.Sold Out: Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)
RDA Financial Network sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $47.3 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $50.19.Sold Out: Graco Inc (GGG)
RDA Financial Network sold out a holding in Graco Inc. The sale prices were between $65.61 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $70.98.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
RDA Financial Network sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.
