Valley Brook Capital Group Buys Walmart Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Flaherty & Crumrine Pref&Inc Allocation, Putnam Premier Income Trust, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Valley Brook Capital Group (Current Portfolio) buys Walmart Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Airbnb Inc, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, sells Flaherty & Crumrine Pref&Inc Allocation, Putnam Premier Income Trust, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, John Hancock Premium Div Fund, Pinnacle West Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valley Brook Capital Group. As of 2021Q1, Valley Brook Capital Group owns 453 stocks with a total value of $110 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Valley Brook Capital Group's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valley+brook+capital+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Valley Brook Capital Group
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,053 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,704 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61%
  3. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 12,604 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 18,014 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 6,959 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Valley Brook Capital Group initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $138.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)

Valley Brook Capital Group initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $48.9. The stock is now traded at around $54.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Valley Brook Capital Group initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $125.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Valley Brook Capital Group initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $149.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA)

Valley Brook Capital Group initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $52.712600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Valley Brook Capital Group initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $186.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Valley Brook Capital Group added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 151.36%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Valley Brook Capital Group added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 128.12%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $217.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Valley Brook Capital Group added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 10150.00%. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $154.442200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Valley Brook Capital Group added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 230.00%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $41.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Valley Brook Capital Group added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 42.79%. The purchase prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $88.97. The stock is now traded at around $90.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Valley Brook Capital Group added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 219.17%. The purchase prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $40.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Valley Brook Capital Group sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.

Sold Out: AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)

Valley Brook Capital Group sold out a holding in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The sale prices were between $26.97 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $28.43.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)

Valley Brook Capital Group sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $13.01 and $13.64, with an estimated average price of $13.28.

Sold Out: Blackrock Core Bond Trust (BHK)

Valley Brook Capital Group sold out a holding in Blackrock Core Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $14.99 and $16.54, with an estimated average price of $15.87.

Sold Out: Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NPN)

Valley Brook Capital Group sold out a holding in Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $14.5, with an estimated average price of $14.01.

Sold Out: PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK)

Valley Brook Capital Group sold out a holding in PIMCO High Income Fund. The sale prices were between $6.03 and $6.74, with an estimated average price of $6.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of Valley Brook Capital Group. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider