Valley Brook Capital Group Buys Walmart Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Flaherty & Crumrine Pref&Inc Allocation, Putnam Premier Income Trust, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

New Purchases: TMUS, FNDX, TER, DLR, FNDA, HOLX, CRWD, VEU, PINS, DIA, AMD, LEN, SPLG, PLTR, EEMV, QUAL, NUW, WY, SDY, GM, XLV, SQM, VNO, UPS, ALB, HYS, AMLP, BNDX, BSV, SPDW, GSBD, FSK, GNRC, VAW, TEL, VCR, GLTR, VIS, VNQI, VPU, TM, IEMG, KBWB, PBW, DOV, SCHE, SPMD, SCHH, LUMN, SPEM, CCL, EXR, SPSM, SPYG, BBY, AMP, BHF, TOT, NDAQ, MSI, MMC, MTB, KMB, IPG, IMMR, CRSP, EMN, HUBB, GLNG, ADPT, FAST, FSR, FMC, TROW, FINX, ESS,

TMUS, FNDX, TER, DLR, FNDA, HOLX, CRWD, VEU, PINS, DIA, AMD, LEN, SPLG, PLTR, EEMV, QUAL, NUW, WY, SDY, GM, XLV, SQM, VNO, UPS, ALB, HYS, AMLP, BNDX, BSV, SPDW, GSBD, FSK, GNRC, VAW, TEL, VCR, GLTR, VIS, VNQI, VPU, TM, IEMG, KBWB, PBW, DOV, SCHE, SPMD, SCHH, LUMN, SPEM, CCL, EXR, SPSM, SPYG, BBY, AMP, BHF, TOT, NDAQ, MSI, MMC, MTB, KMB, IPG, IMMR, CRSP, EMN, HUBB, GLNG, ADPT, FAST, FSR, FMC, TROW, FINX, ESS, Added Positions: WMT, CRM, ABNB, HD, NEE, MSFT, JPM, UNP, FCX, MKC, MGM, QCOM, QS, AMZN, CLX, FLS, ABBV, TWLO, HON, TMO, V, BABA, PYPL, CARR, VCIT, ABT, CVS, COST, JNJ, ZS, DOW, XLC, XLI, APD, BIO, HSY, ITW, MAR, VMC, AVGO, KMI, AEPPZ, QQQ, VNQ, AMT, ETN, F, GE, ITT, MRK, VTRS, SWK, VZ, DIS, JD, OTIS, FHLC, FTEC, PSI, TQQQ, XLK, XLY, ADBE, BAC, BRK.B, CAT, CVX, KO, CMCSA, CMI, XOM, IDXX, K, OKE, PEP, PLUG, SRE, SO, TGT, TXN, PSX, ZTS, GOOG, QRVO, JMIA, VO, ATVI, ALL, AEP, AMAT, TFC, GOLD, BLK, BMY, CBRL, CCI, LLY, ENB, GD, IP, MDLZ, MRVL, MS, USB, ZBH, DAL, AWK, PM, DG, TSLA, AAL, CGC, FLGT, RSP, XLE,

WMT, CRM, ABNB, HD, NEE, MSFT, JPM, UNP, FCX, MKC, MGM, QCOM, QS, AMZN, CLX, FLS, ABBV, TWLO, HON, TMO, V, BABA, PYPL, CARR, VCIT, ABT, CVS, COST, JNJ, ZS, DOW, XLC, XLI, APD, BIO, HSY, ITW, MAR, VMC, AVGO, KMI, AEPPZ, QQQ, VNQ, AMT, ETN, F, GE, ITT, MRK, VTRS, SWK, VZ, DIS, JD, OTIS, FHLC, FTEC, PSI, TQQQ, XLK, XLY, ADBE, BAC, BRK.B, CAT, CVX, KO, CMCSA, CMI, XOM, IDXX, K, OKE, PEP, PLUG, SRE, SO, TGT, TXN, PSX, ZTS, GOOG, QRVO, JMIA, VO, ATVI, ALL, AEP, AMAT, TFC, GOLD, BLK, BMY, CBRL, CCI, LLY, ENB, GD, IP, MDLZ, MRVL, MS, USB, ZBH, DAL, AWK, PM, DG, TSLA, AAL, CGC, FLGT, RSP, XLE, Reduced Positions: PNC, DFP, T, PPT, CSCO, PGF, BTZ, PDT, PNW, FB, EVN, PFN, IBM, VTA, COP, PFF, BIIB, VCLT, PFD, VRP, RNP, PGX, RPG, JHS, BA, BP, SJM, TRP, BLW, MCR, PFE, SPLV, ZNGA, LDP, ED, LITE, C, PTON, BIV, CTXS, MO, PPA, COF, CTVA, MRNA, OLLI, FCEL, MPC, IIVI, OMI,

PNC, DFP, T, PPT, CSCO, PGF, BTZ, PDT, PNW, FB, EVN, PFN, IBM, VTA, COP, PFF, BIIB, VCLT, PFD, VRP, RNP, PGX, RPG, JHS, BA, BP, SJM, TRP, BLW, MCR, PFE, SPLV, ZNGA, LDP, ED, LITE, C, PTON, BIV, CTXS, MO, PPA, COF, CTVA, MRNA, OLLI, FCEL, MPC, IIVI, OMI, Sold Out: FIS, EIM, NIE, BHK, NPN, MPLX, PPR, HIX, PHK, NFJ, AIF, NCV, GDRX, H, CIM, HUN, HSIC, GILD,

Investment company Valley Brook Capital Group Current Portfolio ) buys Walmart Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Airbnb Inc, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, sells Flaherty & Crumrine Pref&Inc Allocation, Putnam Premier Income Trust, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, John Hancock Premium Div Fund, Pinnacle West Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valley Brook Capital Group. As of 2021Q1, Valley Brook Capital Group owns 453 stocks with a total value of $110 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Valley Brook Capital Group's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valley+brook+capital+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,053 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,704 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 12,604 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 18,014 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 6,959 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%

Valley Brook Capital Group initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $138.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valley Brook Capital Group initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $48.9. The stock is now traded at around $54.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valley Brook Capital Group initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $125.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valley Brook Capital Group initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $149.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valley Brook Capital Group initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $52.712600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valley Brook Capital Group initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $186.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valley Brook Capital Group added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 151.36%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valley Brook Capital Group added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 128.12%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $217.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valley Brook Capital Group added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 10150.00%. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $154.442200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valley Brook Capital Group added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 230.00%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $41.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valley Brook Capital Group added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 42.79%. The purchase prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $88.97. The stock is now traded at around $90.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valley Brook Capital Group added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 219.17%. The purchase prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $40.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valley Brook Capital Group sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.

Valley Brook Capital Group sold out a holding in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The sale prices were between $26.97 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $28.43.

Valley Brook Capital Group sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $13.01 and $13.64, with an estimated average price of $13.28.

Valley Brook Capital Group sold out a holding in Blackrock Core Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $14.99 and $16.54, with an estimated average price of $15.87.

Valley Brook Capital Group sold out a holding in Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund. The sale prices were between $13.68 and $14.5, with an estimated average price of $14.01.

Valley Brook Capital Group sold out a holding in PIMCO High Income Fund. The sale prices were between $6.03 and $6.74, with an estimated average price of $6.3.