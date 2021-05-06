Scotia Capital Inc. Buys West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, The Walt Disney Co, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Brookfield Property Partners LP, ViacomCBS Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: WFG, PUK, PICK, YUMC, UBS, XPEV, IYT, BK, DAR, DBC, EDIT, RUN, SYF, AAL, DELL, ENPH, PSLV, ASHR, VEA, VBR, ZBRA, STKL, TRQ, JCI, DGX, NICE, DISCA, MAR, EXPE, OSTK, OXY, AU, ASPL, CHWY, ZM, CTRM, SPOT, SCZ, TRMT, SLQD, GDRX, NGA, JETS, MP, VGAC, CWB, PFF, FEZ, IAT, VIGI, IXUS, OIH, KBE, FCAM, BIOL, GLW, FL, ITW, LYG, MT, PCAR, RES, RCII, SNN, TEF, TRMB, EBAY, RMRM, BW, GSV, OCSL, H, SAVE, MOS, MPC, SII, PYR, CPRI, NBHC, ARCT, NXE, DRTT,
- Added Positions: DIS, COST, V, ENB, MSFT, FTS, AMT, PEP, TU, HD, BCE, BAM, AMZN, AAPL, BMO, MRK, RY, HBM, CP, JPM, TD, TRP, SPY, SU, WM, SQ, CRM, UL, WMT, GM, ASML, BRK.B, C, JNJ, BABA, IDV, JPST, SHY, VIS, EXAS, NEE, F, GILD, LULU, AQN, TFII, ARKK, MCHI, SPDW, BA, CCJ, CM, CNI, CNQ, DE, GE, GS, MS, NOC, NVS, NTR, RCI, SWKS, VZ, VRTX, BIP, KL, CVE, PYPL, ACN, AMGN, BIDU, BLL, BAC, GOLD, BLK, GIB, CDNS, COF, VALE, GIL, HSBC, HON, LRCX, MDT, MET, PG, WPM, TSM, UAL, UNH, GOOG, QSR, ETSY, ARKG, ARKW, HACK, IEMG, IVV, MINT, VTV, PLD, T, ABT, ATVI, AXP, IVZ, AMAT, ADSK, CCL, CAT, CVX, CHD, TPR, STZ, HSIC, IBM, IHG, JBHT, LB, MCD, NFLX, ORCL, PGR, RELX, RIO, SIVB, SLB, TRV, URI, WCN, WFC, MELI, FNV, AGI, CPG, PM, BAH, ABBV, ZTS, NWSA, FSV, KHC, BEPC, PLTR, ACWX, DIA, ICLN, IJH, ITB, IYF, KRE, KWEB, NEAR, SMH, SUSA, TIP, VOO, VOT, VXUS, VYM, XLI, ABB, SRPT, AMD, APD, MO, AIG, ADM, AJG, BHP, BP, BAX, BSX, BMY, CBRL, FUN, CNC, FIS, CI, CTAS, CL, ABEV, CAG, CPA, CCI, CMI, DHI, DHR, DVN, DLR, DLTR, ECL, EW, EA, ERF, EQIX, ELS, ERIC, XOM, CIGI, FLS, FCX, IT, GT, HRB, HAL, HOLX, HUM, HUN, IBN, IDXX, ILMN, INTU, ISRG, KLAC, KSU, LVS, MGM, MMC, SPGI, TAP, NKE, PKG, LIN, PHM, SHW, SPG, SONY, STN, TJX, TTWO, TRI, TM, TAC, USB, RTX, VLO, VRSN, WTS, WYNN, XRX, YUM, DNP, PLM, CSIQ, FSLR, THM, DFS, MSCI, CIXX, FSM, BUD, FTNT, VRSK, JKS, FURY, SAND, XYL, APTV, SPLK, PDI, NOW, BERY, LOOP, NCLH, HASI, EQX, TWTR, CHGG, CYBR, NVTA, SEDG, GDDY, TDOC, RPD, RACE, TTD, NTNX, IR, MDB, DOCU, PDD, ESTC, MRNA, DOW, BYND, FSLY, NKLA, RKT, OSH, ABNB, ANGL, AOR, BOND, BSV, CIBR, CORP, DGRO, DGRW, DIV, DVY, DWAS, DXJ, EEMA, EMB, ESPO, EWC, EWZ, EZU, FDN, FXI, GLDM, GOVT, IAU, IEFA, IEV, IGF, IGM, IGOV, IHF, IJR, INDA, IOO, IVW, IWO, IWR, IYG, IYJ, IYR, IYW, IYY, JKD, KXI, LIT, MOO, MTUM, OEF, PHO, PPLT, PRFZ, PXF, QCLN, ROBO, RSP, RXI, SHYG, SOXX, SPHB, SPIB, SRVR, TAN, VB, VBK, VGK, VGSH, VLUE, VO, VTIP, VUG, VWO, WIP, XBI, XLB, XLF, XLY, XME, XOP,
- Reduced Positions: MFC, BPY, VIAC, CSCO, VCIT, INTC, LQD, GLD, FDX, BIL, XLP, CVS, CMCSA, SJR, DD, BKNG, SPLV, XLE, ADBE, DOX, BDX, FMC, MGA, QCOM, SBUX, ITA, AEM, SCHW, EMN, FAST, KMB, UPS, BEP, LAC, AVGO, SHOP, IGSB, IWY, IXN, QQQ, SHV, AES, AEP, AZO, BLDP, BHC, D, EMR, OVV, GD, GSK, SJM, KGC, LH, MKC, MEOH, MCO, VTRS, PWR, BB, TMO, RDS.B, TECK, BTG, DG, TLRY, TLRY, NIO, PINS, LSPD, CARR, OTIS, BND, IAGG, IBB, IEF, IWN, TLT, VCSH, XLU, XLV, ALGN, ALL, NLY, AON, AZN, ADP, AVA, BBY, BWA, BF.B, CAE, CAH, CHKP, CTSH, COP, DSGX, DPZ, DUK, ETN, EXC, FITB, BEN, GIS, HDB, LHX, WELL, HSY, HRL, MTCH, INFO, ICE, J, K, MDLZ, KR, LANC, LEG, LEN, LMT, LOW, MCK, MED, MTD, MCHP, EGOV, NGD, NWL, NOK, NSC, OMC, OTEX, PH, RBA, ROL, ROP, RCL, RDS.A, SAP, SNY, SMG, XPO, SO, SYK, SNPS, SYY, TER, TEVA, GL, TOT, UNP, UNM, VOD, XLNX, AUY, CEF, GAB, PFN, EIG, TMUS, DNN, TEL, AWK, VET, DISCK, ABUS, ABST, TSLA, PHYS, KKR, IMV, PSX, DOOO, FIVN, CGC, JD, ACB, OGI, CWBR, VIRT, SILV, BBU, CRON, TWLO, IIPR, HEXO, ROKU, SPCE, LYFT, UBER, FVRR, WORK, AMCR, SNDL, NET, PTON, GFL, SPT, BIPC, DKNG, DM, ACWI, AGG, BNDX, EWJ, FLOT, GDX, GSG, HDV, HEDJ, HYG, IEI, IHI, IUSV, IWM, IWV, IXJ, IYC, IYH, NOBL, PRF, SDY, SGDM, SLV, SPTL, VGT, VHT, VIG, VTI,
- Sold Out: ATO, OSB, VNQ, DOV, ARMK, TCOM, USRT, SIL, NTES, DAL, OKTA, DCBO, VYMI, GPS, MRVL, HSDT, KMI, 1JE1, WDAY, GWPH, ALB, AMC, IWB, TLRY, TLRY, CRWD, FXL, SNOW, XAR, FSR, ACWV, O, ITUB, COG, CME, HPQ, LYV, MKTX, MLM, NRG, NVR, PTEN, XXII, LUV, WEC, CMG, HBI, VMW, NEPT, KIQ, GTE, VFF, STLA,
- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 12,160,806 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 7,124,147 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 8,954,209 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
- Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 10,527,509 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.07%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,030,184 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%
Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $85.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 386,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Prudential PLC (PUK)
Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in Prudential PLC. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $43.4, with an estimated average price of $39.22. The stock is now traded at around $43.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 157,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers (PICK)
Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The purchase prices were between $36.52 and $44.32, with an estimated average price of $40.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 118,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $64.35, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $61.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 56,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)
Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.93 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $68.74. The stock is now traded at around $70.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 38,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: XPeng Inc (XPEV)
Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.92 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $41.65. The stock is now traded at around $26.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 78,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 24.19%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $181.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 735,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 28.55%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $381.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 325,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 31.03%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $145.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 537,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 29.29%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $245.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 334,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 22.11%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $337.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 311,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 63.29%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 371,669 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)
Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $84.61 and $98.89, with an estimated average price of $91.02.Sold Out: Dover Corp (DOV)
Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $116.49 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $127.25.Sold Out: Norbord Inc (OSB)
Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.46.Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.Sold Out: Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)
Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $38.74 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $43.18.Sold Out: Aramark (ARMK)
Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Aramark. The sale prices were between $34.29 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $37.93.
