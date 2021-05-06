Logo
Scotia Capital Inc. Buys West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, The Walt Disney Co, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Brookfield Property Partners LP, ViacomCBS Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Toronto, A6, based Investment company Scotia Capital Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, The Walt Disney Co, Costco Wholesale Corp, American Tower Corp, PepsiCo Inc, sells Brookfield Property Partners LP, ViacomCBS Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Intel Corp, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scotia Capital Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Scotia Capital Inc. owns 765 stocks with a total value of $12.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SCOTIA CAPITAL INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scotia+capital+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SCOTIA CAPITAL INC.
  1. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 12,160,806 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
  2. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 7,124,147 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
  3. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 8,954,209 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
  4. Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 10,527,509 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.07%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,030,184 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%
New Purchase: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)

Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $85.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 386,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Prudential PLC (PUK)

Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in Prudential PLC. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $43.4, with an estimated average price of $39.22. The stock is now traded at around $43.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 157,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers (PICK)

Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The purchase prices were between $36.52 and $44.32, with an estimated average price of $40.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 118,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $64.35, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $61.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 56,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.93 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $68.74. The stock is now traded at around $70.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 38,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: XPeng Inc (XPEV)

Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.92 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $41.65. The stock is now traded at around $26.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 78,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 24.19%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $181.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 735,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 28.55%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $381.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 325,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 31.03%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $145.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 537,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 29.29%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $245.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 334,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 22.11%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $337.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 311,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 63.29%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 371,669 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)

Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $84.61 and $98.89, with an estimated average price of $91.02.

Sold Out: Dover Corp (DOV)

Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $116.49 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $127.25.

Sold Out: Norbord Inc (OSB)

Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.46.

Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.

Sold Out: Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)

Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $38.74 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $43.18.

Sold Out: Aramark (ARMK)

Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Aramark. The sale prices were between $34.29 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $37.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of SCOTIA CAPITAL INC.. Also check out:

1. SCOTIA CAPITAL INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. SCOTIA CAPITAL INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. SCOTIA CAPITAL INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SCOTIA CAPITAL INC. keeps buying
