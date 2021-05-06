Scotia Capital Inc. Buys West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, The Walt Disney Co, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Brookfield Property Partners LP, ViacomCBS Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Scotia Capital Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, The Walt Disney Co, Costco Wholesale Corp, American Tower Corp, PepsiCo Inc, sells Brookfield Property Partners LP, ViacomCBS Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Intel Corp, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scotia Capital Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Scotia Capital Inc. owns 765 stocks with a total value of $12.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 12,160,806 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 7,124,147 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 8,954,209 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65% Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 10,527,509 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.07% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,030,184 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%

Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $85.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 386,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in Prudential PLC. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $43.4, with an estimated average price of $39.22. The stock is now traded at around $43.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 157,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The purchase prices were between $36.52 and $44.32, with an estimated average price of $40.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 118,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $64.35, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $61.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 56,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.93 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $68.74. The stock is now traded at around $70.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 38,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.92 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $41.65. The stock is now traded at around $26.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 78,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 24.19%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $181.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 735,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 28.55%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $381.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 325,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 31.03%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $145.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 537,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 29.29%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $245.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 334,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 22.11%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $337.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 311,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 63.29%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 371,669 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $84.61 and $98.89, with an estimated average price of $91.02.

Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $116.49 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $127.25.

Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.46.

Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.

Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $38.74 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $43.18.

Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Aramark. The sale prices were between $34.29 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $37.93.